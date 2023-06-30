Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2029

Los Angeles, United States,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. It sheds light on how the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market and the different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process, and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market.

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

This report focuses on global and United States Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Standard Hook & Loop accounting for % of the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Footwear & Apparel was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Market Size

Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Standard Hook & Loop

Mushroom-shaped Hook & Loop

Adhesive Hook & Loop

Others

Segment by Application, the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Competitive Landscape and Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis

Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) business, the date to enter into the Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

