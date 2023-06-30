Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Los Angeles, United States,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. It sheds light on how the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market and the different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process, and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market.

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

This report focuses on global and United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Standard Hook & Loop accounting for % of the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Footwear & Apparel was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Market Size

Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Standard Hook & Loop

Mushroom-shaped Hook & Loop

Adhesive Hook & Loop

Others

Segment by Application, the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Competitive Landscape and Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis

Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) business, the date to enter into the Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard Hook & Loop

2.1.2 Mushroom-shaped Hook & Loop

2.1.3 Adhesive Hook & Loop

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Footwear & Apparel

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing

3.1.4 Medical

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Velcro

7.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

7.1.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Velcro Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Velcro Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.1.5 Velcro Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 APLIX

7.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

7.3.2 APLIX Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 APLIX Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 APLIX Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.3.5 APLIX Recent Development

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kuraray Group Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development

7.5 YKK

7.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

7.5.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 YKK Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YKK Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.5.5 YKK Recent Development

7.6 Paiho

7.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

7.6.2 Paiho Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Paiho Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Paiho Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.6.5 Paiho Recent Development

7.7 Jianli

7.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jianli Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jianli Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jianli Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.7.5 Jianli Recent Development

7.8 Heyi

7.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Heyi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Heyi Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Heyi Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.8.5 Heyi Recent Development

7.9 Binder

7.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

7.9.2 Binder Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Binder Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Binder Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.9.5 Binder Recent Development

7.10 Shingyi

7.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shingyi Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shingyi Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shingyi Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development

7.11 Lovetex

7.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lovetex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lovetex Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lovetex Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered

7.11.5 Lovetex Recent Development

7.12 Essentra Components

7.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

7.12.2 Essentra Components Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Essentra Components Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Essentra Components Products Offered

7.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development

7.13 HALCO

7.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

7.13.2 HALCO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HALCO Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HALCO Products Offered

7.13.5 HALCO Recent Development

7.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

7.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Products Offered

7.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Recent Development

7.15 Dunlap

7.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dunlap Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dunlap Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dunlap Products Offered

7.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development

7.16 DirecTex

7.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

7.16.2 DirecTex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 DirecTex Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DirecTex Products Offered

7.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Distributors

8.3 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Distributors

8.5 Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

