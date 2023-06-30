Blind Spot Detection Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

Global Blind Spot Detection Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Blind Spot Detection Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blind Spot Detection is a system that uses sensors to monitor the area around a vehicle for other vehicles or objects. If the system detects something in the vehicle’s blind spot, it will warn the driver with a visual or auditory alert.

The system typically uses radar sensors, but some systems may also use cameras. Blind Spot Detection systems can be very useful, especially on larger vehicles like trucks and SUVs. However, they are not perfect and can sometimes give false alerts.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Blind Spot Detection technology is the development of more sophisticated sensors. These sensors are able to detect a wider range of objects, including small objects such as pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, they are becoming more sensitive, meaning they can detect objects at a greater distance. This is important as it allows drivers to be alerted to potential hazards sooner, giving them more time to react.

Another key trend is the integration of Blind Spot Detection systems into other vehicle systems. For example, some systems now use the same sensors as the Adaptive Cruise Control system to provide more accurate information about the surrounding traffic. Additionally, some manufacturers are beginning to offer systems that can automatically engage the brakes if a collision is imminent. This is a significant development as it has the potential to greatly reduce the number of accidents on the road.

Finally, there is a trend towards making Blind Spot Detection systems more affordable. This is being driven by the increasing availability of aftermarket systems and the decreasing cost of sensors and other components. This is important as it means that more drivers will be able to benefit from this life-saving technology.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Blind Spot Detection market are the increasing number of accidents, the rising awareness about the technology, and the stringent government regulations.

The number of accidents is increasing due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

The rising awareness about the technology is leading to the increased adoption of Blind Spot Detection systems.

The stringent government regulations are mandating the use of Blind Spot Detection systems in vehicles.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the Blind Spot Detection market is the high cost of the technology. The cost of Blind Spot Detection systems can range from $500 to $1,000, which is a significant investment for many consumers.

Another challenge facing the Blind Spot Detection market is the lack of standardization. There are currently no industry-wide standards for Blind Spot Detection systems, which makes it difficult for consumers to compare products and make informed purchase decisions.

Market Segmentation

The Blind Spot Detection Market is segmented by type, technology, end-user, and region. By vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By technology, the market is classified into radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor and LIDAR sensor. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Blind Spot Detection Market are Autoliv Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Magna International Inc., Mando Corporation, Preco Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH.

