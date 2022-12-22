Electrodeionization Market Rising at rate of 8.00% in the Forecast Period

Market Analysis and Size

The electrodeionization is gaining traction due to the advantage of not requiring a risky acid-caustic chemical regeneration method. The use of EDI for the removal of contaminants without the use of chemicals has also given the market a boost in a number of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and many others. As a result, the market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Global electrodeionization market was valued at USD 950.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1760.12 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Electrodeionization is a sort of water purification technology that deionizes and separates contaminants in the form of dissolved ions from water by using electricity, resin, and ion-exchange membranes. An electrodeionization stack is built like a chamber using ion exchange resins sandwiched between anionic and cationic exchange membranes. The water is blocked, allowing only the ions’ mobility. Ultrapure water is produced as a result of the injection of electric current, which favors the separation of ions between the ionic chambers.

Electrodeionization Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across End Users

The growing demand for ultrapure water from the power generation, electronics and semiconductor, and pharmaceuticals industries coupled with the rising generation of waste water is estimated to carve a way for market growth. Additionally, advancements in electrodeionization quality and rising wastewater generation are further estimated to bolster the overall market growth over the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the growing population in developing economies will further propel the growth rate of electrodeionization market. Additionally, the adoption of chemical free process will also drive market value growth. The expansion and growth of various end use industries are further projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Advanced Water Systems and Foreign Direct Investment

Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced water systems and energy-efficient systems and the chemical-free process involved in electrodeionization further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing foreign direct investment undertaken to extend or upgrade manufacturing facilities will further expand the future growth of the electrodeionization market.

Some of the major players operating in the electrodeionization market are

Suez SA (France)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

SAMCO (Japan)

Progressive Water Treatment (U.S.)

Qua Group (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

ANGSTROM MÜHENDISLIK (Turkey)

Snowpure LLC (U.S.)

Mega a.s. (Czech Republic)

Ovivo (Canada)

HydroNovation (U.S.)

WesTech Engineering, Inc., (U.S.)

Real Water Tech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan)

OSMOSISTEMI (Italy)

Pure Aqua Inc. (U.S.)

Global Electrodeionization Market Scope

The electrodeionization market is segmented on the basis of design, type and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Design

Plate and Frame Construction

Spiral Wound Construction

Type

Membrane Separation

Ion Exchange

Others

End-Use Industry

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Semiconductor

Chemical Production

Biotechnology

Cosmetic

Laboratories

Others

Electrodeionization Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The electrodeionization market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, design, type and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electrodeionization market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rising construction activities in the region along with surging levels of investment for the upgradation of manufacturing facilities and initiatives taken by government to improve pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductor and power generation sector.

North America, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing d adoption of chemical free process in the region.

