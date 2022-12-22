CAGR 4.87%, Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Chlorinated paraffin has gained immense popularity across various industries owing to its flame-retardant property. Flame retardants are known to play an important role in various applications, such as textiles, adhesives, elastomers, plastics, and adhesives.

Global chlorinated paraffin wax market was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Medium-chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax accounts for the largest grade segment in the respective market owing to the high use as a plasticizer in the synthetic rubber processing sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Chlorinated paraffin refers to a complex mixture of polychlorinated n-alkanes that is produced by synthesis of chlorine gas along with paraffin fractions at 100°C. Nitrogen is used after attainment of the desired degree of chlorination to remove residues of chlorine and hydrochloric acid.

Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Use for Various Fluids and Products

The increase in the use of chlorinated paraffin wax as an additive material in the production of various plastic products and working fluids acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of chlorinated paraffin wax market.

Demand from Numerous Industries

The rise in the usage of chlorinated paraffin wax in several companies engaged in manufacturing of automobiles, equipment and machineries, and metal products, among others accelerate the market growth.

Use of Flame Retardants

The increase in the use of flame retardants in myriad end-user domains such as such as electronics and appliances, paints and coatings, and building and construction, among others further influence the market. Also, the implementation of stringent regulations associated with the use of flame retardants in countries such as U.S., Germany, Australia, Japan and Singapore assists in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, the surge in investments, expansion of manufacturing industries, usage in consumer goods packaging and rapid industrialization positively affect the chlorinated paraffin wax market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increased use in the formulation of metal cutting fluids extend profitable opportunities to the market players 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in demand for automobiles, building and construction materials, and plastic products will further expand the market.

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market Scope

The chlorinated paraffin wax market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Grade

Medium-chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax

Long-chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax

Application

Lubricating Additives

Plastic Additives

Rubber

Paints

Metalworking Fluids

Adhesives

Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The chlorinated paraffin wax market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, grade and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the chlorinated paraffin wax market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the chlorinated paraffin wax market because of the development in automotive and machinery industry and increasing application of lubricating additives within the region.

North America are expected to witness a steady rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the stringent regulations regarding the usage of short chain grade and rise in demand for bio based products in the region.

