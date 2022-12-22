North America Agricultural Lubricants Market is expected to reach the value of USD 640.43 million by 2029

Market Definition

Agricultural lubricants are lubricants used in agricultural equipment to extend the life of machines and equipment. They are used in a variety of machines, including harvesters, tractors, and verge cutters. They are also cost-effective and help to reduce gasoline consumption. They ensure the proper operation of these machines and equipment because it is critical to productivity.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural lubricants market was valued at USD 505.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 640.43 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

The use of modern agricultural equipment is increasing, which is driving demand for agricultural lubricants and even allowing companies to expand globally. Furthermore, the agricultural lubricants industry is expanding as a result of increased farm mechanisation around the world.

Some of the major players operating in the agricultural lubricants market are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Shell (Netherlands)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Total Energies (France)

BP plc (UK)

FUCHS (Germany)

Phillips 66 Company (U.S.)

Exol Lubricants Limited (UK)

Witham Group (UK)

Rymax Lubricants (Netherlands)

Repsol (Spain)

Cougar Lubricants International Ltd (UK)

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (U.S.)

Pennine Lubricants (UK)

Frontier Performance Lubricants, Inc. (U.S.)

UNIL (Belgium)

North America Agricultural Lubricants Market Scope

The agricultural lubricants market is segmented on the basis of category, type, raw material, application and agricultural equipment. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Category

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Bio-based

Type

Engine Oil

Grease

Hydraulic Oils

Transformer Oil

Crankcase Oils

Bar and Chain Oil

Others

Raw material

Petroleum Based Lubricants

Bio-Based Lubricants

Application

Engines

Gear and Transmission

Hydraulics

Greasing

Chain

Implements

Others

Agricultural equipment

Tractors

Harvesters

Corn-Pickers

Balers

Verge Cutters

Circular Spike Harrows

Stone Grinders

Fertilizer Spreaders

Slurry Tankers

Sprayers

Fodder Mixers

Silage Spreaders

Straw Blowers

Mowers and Mower-Conditioners

Hay Tedders

Hay Rakes

Bale Wrappers

Grape Harvesting Machines

Others

Agricultural Lubricants Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The agricultural lubricants market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, category, type, raw material, application and agricultural equipment as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agricultural lubricants market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, North America is expected to show profitable growth due to increased mechanisation in the agricultural sector and the development of new and innovative products for regional application.

