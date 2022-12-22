Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Size growing at 10.14% CAGR to hit USD 7.15 billionn by 2029

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, various regulations relating to water purification have been put into effect. For instance, the US EPA claims that a no discharge zone and a clean water act were formed to measure and manage the discharge of untreated sewage. Chinese legislation on water pollution prevention and control (WPPCL). Water Pollution Prevention with Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard Action Plan of MEP (Ministry of Environment Protection). Demand for regulations governing untreated wastewater is fueled by these efforts’ emphasis on public health and water quality. The market will therefore propel at a substantial rate during the anticipated period.

Global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems is a high-efficient wastewater treatment technology that uses a microbial process. The main applications of a membrane bioreactor (MBR) is in the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater. It involves the combination of a suspended growth bioreactor and a perm-selective or semi-permeable membrane technique, such as microfiltration (MF) or ultrafiltration (UF). The most popular MBR system types are vacuum, gravity, and pressure-driven systems. They ensure the sludge concentration is separated from the sediments and the floating materials are retained.

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Usage of Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems can handle a variety of water pollutants, including nitrogen, bacteria, pathogens, suspended particles, and other contaminants that are typically found in industrial and municipal waste. Moving bed biofilm reactor (MBR) and the currently used activated sludge process (ASP) are less efficient for treating wastewater. The membrane bioreactor such as hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular, are typically used for microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), Nano filtration (NF), and reverse osmosis. Compared to conventional systems, they offer higher sludge concentrations and smaller reactor sizes, reducing sludge generation.

The rapid urbanization as well as development of the infrastructure in developing economies will further propel the growth rate of membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market. Additionally, the rising demand for cost effective and durable goods will also drive market value growth. The declining freshwater resources is further projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Research And Development

Furthermore, the increasing research and development towards microfiltration and ultrafiltration further enhance product applications, extending profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The industrial industry’s increasing reliance on membrane separation technology, coupled with increased research and development in microfiltration and ultrafiltration, is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Some of the major players operating in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market are

Suez (France)

Veolia (France)

Xylem (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Pentair (U.K.)

United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.)

Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.)

Dow (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Thermax Limited (India)

Wog Technologies (India)

Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada)

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Scope

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market is segmented on the basis of product, configuration, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-Tubular

Configuration

Submerged

Side Stream

Application

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, configuration, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the specific government regulations within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rising applications in alpine locations, resorts, factories and others in the region.

