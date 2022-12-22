Electrical Steel Market to Receive Overwhelming CAGR of 6.28% by 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Electrical steel is a type of steel specialized in producing certain magnetic properties resulting in low core loss and high permeability. The electrical steel market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the future. The unique properties of electrical steel are mainly dependent on the proportion of silicon present in it The addition of silicon enhances the resistivity, improves permeability, and reduces hysteresis loss. However, factors such as capital investment high production cost of electrical steel may hinder the growth of the electrical steel market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electrical steel market was valued at USD 15.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.09 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

Electrical steel is a soft magnetic material with advanced electrical properties used in several applications such as small relays, generators, electric motors, solenoids, among others. It is also known as lamination steel or transformer steel or silicon steel. Electrical steels are generally used soft magnetic material for power applications. Electrical steel consists of non-oriented electrical steels as well as grain-oriented electrical steels. These materials are used to transmit, generate, and deliver electrical energy and electrical equipment

Electrical Steel Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High consumption rate of electrical steel in transformers and motors

The growing global automobile production is a major factor which is driving the growth of the global electrical steel market. The use of electrical steel in automobiles improves fuel efficiency, which drives the consumption of electrical steel in the automotive industry. The growing demand for hybrid and electric is anticipated to further increase the growth of the electrical steel market during the forecast period. Rising consumption of electricity and the growing demand for industrial development are the major drivers expected to enhance the demand for transformers.

Rise in the number of power generation and transmission projects

Development can be attributed to the upsurge of power generation and transmission projects across the world. The demand for electrical steel has augmented surprisingly and consistently for various use across end-use industries.

Rise of the demand in automobile industry

Automobiles are made of a range of materials, including magnesium, copper, polymers, steel, aluminium, and carbon fibres. These are the primary materials used in the production of automobiles, components, and parts. Electrical steel’s high electrical resistivity, high permeability, low magnetostriction, and low hysteresis loss make it a popular material for automotive manufacture.

Increase in the demand in manufacturing sector

Manufacturing sector is estimated to be the largest sector in the electrical steel market during the forecast period. This sector’s growth is largely attributed to the growth of economies across the world, which is directly related to the growth of the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the increasing industrialization in developed and developing markets is also expected to further drive the market for electrical steel.

Opportunities

Upcoming regulations and government support

Governmental bodies emphasize on the decrease of carbon emissions from automobiles. They support the use of electrical steel not only for electric vehicles but also for heavy construction equipment and passenger vehicles and conduct research and development (R&D) on new materials.

Covid-19 Impact on Electrical Steel Market

As COVID-19 closed non-essential businesses and shut down borders, lockdown restrictions have negatively impacted the global electrical steel market. Due to Limited transportation and production delays have created problems among the pandemic. The manufacturing unit and the supply chain have both been severely impacted, with a significant drop in output. However, some end use industries such as energy, automobile, and construction have been adversely impacted. The demand from end-user industries has shifted dramatically. Furthermore, rise in energy demand has increased the adoption rates for generators, transformers, and installations for uninterrupted power supply across healthcare institutions.

Recent Development

In 2020 May, voestalpine AG has introduced the two electrical sheet products for the automotive industry which are backlack-v and sovac . This expansion will help the business to rise revenue in the future.

Global Electrical Steel Market Scope

The electrical steel market is segmented on the basis of type, thickness, core losses, flux density, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Grain Oriented Steel (CGRO)

Non-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRNGO)

Thickness

0.23 MM

0.27 MM

0.30 MM

0.35 MM

0.5 MM

0.65 MM

Others

Core Losses

Less Than 0.9 w/kg

0.90 w/kg to 0.99 w/kg

w/kg to 1.29 w/kg

1.30 w/kg to 1.39 w/kg

Above1.39 w/kg

Flux Density

Less Than 1.65 Tesla

1.65 Tesla to 1.69 Tesla

1.69 Tesla to 1.73 Tesla

1.73 Tesla to 1.76 Tesla

Above 1.76 Tesla

Application

Transformers

Inductors

Battery

Shunt Reactors

Convertors

Motors

Electrical Ballasts

Power Generators

Wound Cores

Others

End-User

Energy and Power

Household Appliances

Automobiles

Building and Construction

Others

Electrical Steel Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The electrical steel market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, thickness, core losses, flux density, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electrical steel market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the electrical steel market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to show its dominance during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This is due to the rising demand for electrical steel in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the electrical steel market, with China leading the way in terms of production and consumption of non-oriented electrical steel. Due of the ease of production and consumption of non-oriented electrical steel, China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

During the projected period, Europe is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising demand of non-oriented electrical steel in commercial construction activities in this region.

