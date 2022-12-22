KSA Plastic Pipes Market is expected to reach the value of SAR 4,755.01 million by 2026

KSA Plastic Pipes Market, By Product Type (PVC Pipe, PE Pipes, PPR Pipes, PVC Fittings, PPR Fittings, PPR Manifolds, Electrical Pipes, Stretch Film and Others), Industry (Private and Government), End Use (Construction, Hospitals, Agriculture, Real Estate, Petroleum & Chemicals and Others), Channel (D2C, Retail, Projects/Builders, Online and Others), Cities (AL-Ahsa, Arar, Dammam, Jeddah, Khamis, Madinah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Qassim and rest of KSA) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis and Size

Plastic pipes are thermoplastic materials produced from the polymerization of ethylene. The plastic pipes are manufactured by extrusion in sizes ranging from ½” to 63″. The materials are available in rolled coils of various lengths or straight lengths up to 40 feet. Generally, small diameters are coiled, and large diameters are in straight lengths. PE pipes of plastics are available in many varieties of wall thicknesses. A significant benefit of plastic pipe is their small environmental impact compared to other materials.These plastic pipes are highly beneficial in replacing old or obsolete municipal pipe systems. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plastic pipes market is expected to reach the value of SAR 4,755.01 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. “PVC pipes “accounts for the most prominent product type segment in the respective market owing to rise in the construction activities. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Most model plumbing codes recognise plastic or PE pipe as acceptable for water services, drainage, and sewer applications. Plastic can be used in low temperatures without the risk of brittle failure. Thus, a major application for certain PE piping formulations is for low-temperature heat transfer applications such as radiant floor heating, snow melting, ice rinks, and geothermal ground source heat pump piping.

Regulatory Framework

ISO 13953: 2001: This International Standard describes a test method for the determination of the tensile strength and tensile failure mode of butt-fused plastic (PE) pipe assemblies. The method is applicable to butt-fused joints between PE pipes with a nominal outside diameter. The method may be used, together with other test methods, to evaluate the quality of the butt-fused joints

API SPEC 15LE: 2008: This specification aims to provide standards for plastic (PE) line pipe suitable for conveying oil, gas and non-potable water in the underground, above ground and reliner applications for the oil and gas producing industries. The standard does not propose to address all of the safety concerns associated with the design, installation or use of products suggested herein

These standards provide qualification for plastic pipes production, protocols and guidelines that ensures a high level of security and certifies the material for use.

Competitive Landscape and KSA Plastic Pipes Market Share Analysis

The KSA plastic pipes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, KSA presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to KSA plastic pipes market.

Some of the major players operating in the KSA plastic pipes market are AL KOLBAN Thermopipe Factory Co., Manaf Holding Company, Knoah Technology, Alwasail Industrial Company, Tahweel Pipes, Abdur Rahman A. Al-Rajhi Group L.L.C., Saudi Hepco, Union Pipes Industry, New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast), SAPPCO and SAUDI PIPE SYSTEM among others.

Restraints/Challenges faced by the KSA Plastic Pipes Market

Risk associated with pipe breakages

Bursting water pipes is one of the common plumbing issues that homeowners have to contend with. Whether in the house’s plumbing network or the supply pipes, water pipes can burst without warning, leading to a major repair requiring a qualified plumber’s attention. Burst pipes are often the result of a significant level of structural damage, including bad piping structure and poor quality. In conclusion, when a clog occurs within the pipes, it can cause pressure to build up within those pipes, leading to pipe breakages. This in turn, decreases the demand for PE pipes and thus restricting the demand of KSA plastic pipes market.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials

During the production of plastic pipes, the harmful gases can stimulate diseases in plants, inhibit seed production, and hinder fertilization. Therefore, strict regulations regarding the manufacturing of plastic pipes can bring society and industry various benefits, hence making production and supply chains cleaner and safer and reducing the risk of accidents. It also provides incentives to develop safer piping products and more resource-efficient along with safer production methods. In conclusion, PE pipe is recognized as acceptable plumbing piping for water services, drainage, and sewer applications in most model plumbing codes, which further calls for different rules and regulations set for the application of the PE pipes. This in turn decreases the demand for plastic pipes and hence challenging the growth of the KSA plastic pipes market

This KSA Plastic Pipes Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the rodenticides market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you make an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

In October 2016, Tahweel Pipes acquired the (DVGW) Certificate, a German certificate is proving that Tahweel pipes are healthy and free of microbial growth and harmful sediments, making it suitable for drinking use. This has helped the company to gain a good market share all over the world.

In October 2020, Alwasail Industrial Company undertook irrigation projects in Neom, Saudi Arabia, contributing to the city’s transformation into a leading global innovation & trade center. It has helped the company to earn more revenue in the long run

In March 2021, Alwasail Industrial Company conducted training of students for the higher institute for plastic industries inside the Alwasail Industrial Company’s Factory, Al-Qassim. It has helped the company increase its production capacity in plastic pipes.

