Singapore Waterproofing Adhesives and Sealants Market in Building and Construction Market is would rocket up to USD 76.75 billion by 2029

The Singapore waterproofing adhesives and sealants in building and construction market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of non-hazardous, green and sustainable sealant and adhesives. Moreover, the growing longer endurance and quick seal abilities on substrates are boosting the demand for waterproofing adhesives and sealants in Singapore’s building and construction market. Furthermore, developing high-performance adhesives and sealants such as UV cure and eco-friendly adhesives and sealants are some of the main innovations that are likely to increase the market growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 46.03 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 76.75 billion by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

Waterproofing adhesives and sealants are those adhesives and sealants which are mainly resistant to water. Adhesives are chemical compounds which are used to joint two different surfaces into a single object that cannot be readily separated. Adhesives with high shear and tensile strength, such as paste, glue, mucilage, and cement, are used for various bonding and holding activities. Sealants have adhesive qualities and are used to fill, seal and waterproof gaps between two surfaces in building and construction industry.

Waterproofing Adhesives and Sealants Market in Building and Construction Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand of waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and constructionin several purposes

Waterproof adhesives and sealants is used in several purposes such The increasing demand for roofing, wall coverings, ceramic tiles, pre-finished panels, cement, pipe cement, flooring underlayment, drywall lamination, HVAC, countertop lamination and other applications is likely to upsurge the global demand for waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction and drive the market growth rate of market.

High usage of polyurethane in waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction

Polyurethanes are highly used in producing high-performance waterproofing adhesives and sealants in building and construction for applications such as isolation joints, roofing, expansion, foundation, gutters and control joints in the building and construction industry. The demand of these adhesive and sealant in building and construction increase due to their excellent waterproofing quality. These are some major factor which is likely to drive the growth rate of the waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market.

Rising expenditure in building and construction

Governments in developing countries are striving to develop public infrastructures such as bridges, trains, water treatment facilities, airports, electricity grids, roads, and telecommunications. The majority of countries are in Asia such as Singapore, where the environment is moist. Waterproof adhesives and sealants are necessary to preserve the longevity and integrity of these structures. Many infrastructure projects, for instance India’s construction of a waterway freight corridor Singapore’s Cross Island line project and an expenditure of about USD 738 million on the building of Singapore waterway tunnel systems are anticipated to increase the demand for waterproof adhesives and sealants and drive market growth rate.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for sustainable, green and low VOC sealants and adhesivesin building and construction sector

Environmental regulations, specifications and limitations are becoming progressively prevalent. Volatile organic compounds (VOC) have been obtained from different and several sources, mostly found in any indoor environment. Hence, the increasing demand for the sustainable and green waterproofing adhesives and sealants in building and construction market encourages new ways for manufacturing sustainable waterproofing adhesives and sealants which helps to reduce VOCs. Biodegradable waterproofing adhesives and sealants are mainly designed for breaking down micro-organisms and bacteria in building and construction.

Furthermore, increasing modernization and technological advancements in waterproofing adhesives and sealants market specifically in building and construction industries will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market during the forecast period of 2022- 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market are:

DuPont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

Dow (U.S.)

Henkel AG and Co. KgaA (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

B. Fuller (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

DAP Global Inc.(U.S.)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Paroc Group (Finland)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

DAIKIN (Japan)

GAF (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Franklin International (U.S.)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Three Bond Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dymax (U.S.)

Ashland (U.S.)

Shell (U.K.)

Singapore Waterproofing Adhesives and Sealants Market in Building and Construction Market Scope

The waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in type, application area, application, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Adhesives

Sealants

Application Area

Exterior

Interior

Application

Auxiliaries WPS

Cementitious Systems

Dispersion Systems

Joint Sealants

Jointing Systems

Bitumen Asphalt

Bridge Deck Waterproofing

Chemical Resistant Waterproofing

Primers

Traffic Systems

Others

Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Hardware Stores

Others

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructure

Restraints/Challenges

Scarcity and price fluctuations in raw materials

The availability of raw materials and cost are major factors for adhesive manufacturers in estimating the operating costs of their products. Industrial inorganic chemicals, Plastic resins, synthetic rubber, and refined petroleum products are among the alternative raw materials which is also used by the waterproof adhesive and sealants industries. Most of these basic materials are petroleum-based derivatives vulnerable to commodity expense volatility. Oil prices have recently experienced maximum dramatic swings on either side. These factors are likely to hinder the growth rte of the market.

This waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the waterproofing adhesives and sealants market in building and construction market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

