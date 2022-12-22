Silica Aerogel Market Is Expected USD 1420.31 Million By 2029

Aerogel is known for its lighter weight than other conventional insulation products. Silica aerogels are widely being adopted in both technology and science due to their characteristics, such as low thermal conductivity, hydrophobicity, high surface area, optical transparency, and low bulk density. Aerogel has high demand in oil and gas industry, especially the petroleum industry as it carries large volume of unprocessed oil materials through pipes. It is an ideal choice for pipe insulation and protection.

Global Silica Aerogel Market was valued at USD 946.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1420.31 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Oil and Gas” sector accounts for the most prominent end user segment in the respective market owing to high use of the product improving the insulation of deep-sea pipes and oil and gas pipelines.

Global Silica Aerogel Market Definition

Aerogels are a diverse class of ultralow synthetic materials that are generally derived from a gel. The liquid component of the gel is usually replaced with a gas through a process of supercritical drying. The product is composed of an interconnected nanostructure network possessing 50% porosity. The product is highly beneficial for various industries because of its features including lightweight and low thermal conductivity.

Recent Development

SunThru, a Schenectady startup established by professors Mary Carroll and Ann Anderson’86 is producing a silica aerogel in December’2021. The silica aerogel is used for triple-pane windows as it is cost-effective and energy-efficient as compared to conventional products. The firm started commercializing its insert using the help of two of its alumni.

OrthoLite® launched OrthoLite O-Therm™, an innovative new thermal insole technology in February’2021. O-Therm possesses a new benchmark in cold-weather footwear protection by offering known benefits of open-cell PU-foam.

Global Silica Aerogel Market Scope

The silica aerogel market is segmented on the basis of form, processing and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Blanket

Panel

Particle

Monolith

On the basis of form, the silica aerogel market is segmented into blanket, panel, particle, and monolith.

Processing

As Manufactured (Virgin)

Composites

Additives

On the basis of Processing, the silica aerogel market is segmented into as manufactured (virgin), composites and additives.

Application

Oil and Gas

Construction

Transportation

Performance Coating

Day-Lighting and LVHS

Others

On the basis of application, the silica aerogel market is segmented into oil and gas, construction, transportation, performance coating, day-lighting and LVHS and others.

Silica Aerogel Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The silica aerogel market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, processing and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the silica aerogel market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the silica aerogel market because of the consolidated structure of the industry and product innovation and application development within the region. The rise in production of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles and high concentration of aerogel manufacturers also accelerate the market growth.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the implementation of energy efficiency policy mandates all buildings across countries in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Silica Aerogel Market Share Analysis

The silica aerogel market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to silica aerogel market.

Some of the major players operating in the silica aerogel market are

Active Aerogels (Portugal)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies (Spain)

DuPont (US)

HUATAO GROUP LTD. (China)

ENERSENS (France)

Svenska Aerogel AB (Sweden)

Dow (US)

JIOS Aerogel Corporation (South Korea)

PBM Insulations Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Acoustiblok UK (UK)

Armacell (Europe)

Thermablok Aerogels Limited (UK)

Arkema (France)

Solvay (Belgium)

American Aerogel Corporation (US)

