Epoxy Glass Flake Coating Market Will Witness A CAGR Of 5.40% For The Forecast Period Of 2022-2029

Epoxy Glass Flake Coating especially in the developing economies such as India and China, growing use of epoxy glass flake coating for a wide range of end user applications such as offshore and on-shore applications, increasing investment by the government for research and development activities and surge in industrialization especially in the developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the epoxy glass flake coating market. Therefore, the market value, which was USD 750 million in 2020, would rocket up to USD 1,204.01 million by 2029.

Like any other coating material, epoxy glass flake coating is applied to the surfaces to prevent them from getting corroded or rusted. Epoxy glass flake coatings have a very small addition of thin glass pieces which allows superior resistance to gas and liquid permeation. Epoxy glass flake coatings further improve the thermal endurance and resistance.

Rise in demand for epoxy glass flake coating by the oil and gas industry in developed and developing economies is the root cause fuelling up the market growth rate. Rising application areas for epoxy glass flake coating such as in chemicals and petrochemicals especially in the developing economies and growth and expansion of various end user industries especially in the developing economies will also directly and positively impact the growth rate of the market. Rising environmental awareness among consumers regarding fuel consumption, rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies by the major companies, upsurge in the rate of industrialization, rising acceptance of glass flake coatings owing to their renewability and less time involved in manufacturing and growing focus on the technological advancements and modernization in the production techniques will further carve the way for the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness in developing nations, insufficiency in raw material demand and supply owing to the lockdown and volatility in their prices will pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. High cost associated with research and development proficiencies, surging geopolitical issues, unfavourable market conditions arising as a result of coronavirus outbreak, weak industrial growth in the European region and strict global trade restrictions will dampen the market growth rate. Also, escalated protection in certain economies encouraging domestic production and consumption will also create difficulties for the market.

This epoxy glass flake coating market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on epoxy glass flake coating market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Coating Market Scope and Market Size

The epoxy glass flake coating market is segmented on the basis of application method, substrate and end-user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

Based on application, the epoxy glass flake coating market is segmented into brush and airless spray.

On the basis of substrate, the epoxy glass flake coating market is segmented into steel, concrete.

On the basis of end-user industry, the epoxy glass flake coating market is segmented into oil and gas, marine, chemical and petrochemical and others.

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Coating Market Country Level Analysis

The epoxy glass flake coating market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, application, substrate and end-user industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the epoxy glass flake coating market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the epoxy glass flake coating market owing to the increasing demand from oil and gas and chemical industries in countries in this region, increase in the research and development activities, favourable investment policies by the government in order to promote industrial growth, high economic growth in the emerging countries, abundant availability of raw materials, rising investments by various public and private manufacturers in Asia Pacific and growth and expansion of various end user industries are some are important driving factors for this region.

The country section of the epoxy glass flake coating market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Epoxy Glass Flake Coating Market Share Analysis

The epoxy glass flake coating market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to epoxy glass flake coating market.

Some of the major players operating in the epoxy glass flake coating market report are Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints India Limited, BASF SE, Valspar, Nippon Paint Company Limited, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., TIKKURILA OYJ, SABIC, Yokohama Tire Corporation., Crain, TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP., Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)., KCC CORPORATION., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Kenda Tires and Pirelli & C. S.p.A., among others.

