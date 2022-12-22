Middle East And Africa Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Is Expected To Reach USD 72,871.18 Million By 2028

Middle East and Africa Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 72,871.18 million by 2028.

Road marking refers to applying paints or materials to roadways, pavements, concrete, or asphalt to transmit information to vehicles and pedestrians. This can be done by skilled experts using non-mechanical road marking equipment or by utilizing road marking machines. Based on the country, location, and purpose, road markings include a uniform system of lines, colors, and markers to transmit directions, lanes, zones, speed limits, parking, stopping, and safety.

Poor pavement is one of the major causes of road accidents. Cracks and potholes on roads slow down the passage of automobiles, buses, and trucks, resulting in a heavy traffic towards the end of the day. As a result, congestion is created leading to pollution which restrains the market growth. Repairing roads in a timely manner lowers accidents and hazardous emissions that call for the need of different road marking materials. Hence, the growing construction and maintenance activities of existing roadways are expected to promote the growth of the global traffic road marking coatings market.

The major restraints that may impact the traffic road marking coatings market are high raw material and production cost as it impacts the production of road marking products and stringent regulations for manufacturing road marking products..

This traffic road marking coatings market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Competitive Landscape and Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share Analysis

Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market.

The major players covered in the report are Dow, Hempel A/S, NUOVA SRL, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, Hitex International Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Arkema, Geveko Markings, SWARCO, Jotun, and ALLNEX GMBH among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June, 2021, Hempel A/S has acquired a game-changing technology that will revolutionise the insulating coatings industry while also improving worker safety and reducing clients’ environmental footprint and has enabled the company to develop and launch new coating products. The company implemented this upgradation to double its revenue by 2025 and to create leadership positions in all energy segments.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for traffic marking coatings through expanded quality range.

Middle East and Africa Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market is segmented of the categorized into product, type, type of marking, application, and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the traffic road marking coatings market is segmented into paints, preformed polymer tapes, thermoplastics, epoxy, field-reacted systems, and permanent markers. In 2021 and in the Middle East and Africa, the demand for the paints segment is increasing due to the rise in the demand for high resistance paint products.

On the basis of type, the traffic road marking coatings market is segmented into permanent and removable. In the Middle East and Africa, the permanent type is expected to dominate the market as these products are used more in the construction activities in the region

On the basis of type of marking, the traffic road marking coatings market is segmented into flat marking and extruded marking. In the Middle East and Africa, extruded markings are expected to dominate as these markings ensure uniform line width and thickness used in the construction industry.

On the basis of application, the traffic road marking coatings market is segmented into road marking lines and road marking labels. In the Middle East and Africa, the road line marking segment is expected to dominate due to increased demand for more eco-friendly road products in the region.

On the basis of end-use, the traffic road marking coatings market is segmented into roads & highways, parking lots, airports, factory, antiskid, sports fields, and others. In the Middle East and Africa, the roads and highways segment is expected to dominate due to an increase in the maintenance operation of existing bridges and highways in the region.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Country Level Analysis

Middle East and Africa market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, type, type of marking, application and end use.

The countries covered in Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market report are South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel and rest of Middle East and Africa

In Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market, Saudi Arabia is dominating the market due to increasing demand for glass bead composite paints for reflective roads in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growths in the Traffic Road Marking Coatings Industry

Middle East and Africa traffic road marking coatings market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for traffic road marking coatings market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in infant formula regulatory scenarios and their impact on the traffic road marking coatings market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

