Middle East And Africa Iron Ore Pellets Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3,916.10 Million By 2028

Middle East and Africa Iron ore pellets market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,916.10 million by 2028.

Iron ore pellets refer to the type of balls that are produced from iron ore with various technologies such as electric induction furnaces, oxygen-based/blast furnace and other technologies. Iron ore pellets have wide range of applications in various industries such as construction, shipping, aerospace, and in several other sectors. Iron ore pellets are further used in the further manufacturing of steel.

This iron ore pellets market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Iron ore pellets Market Scope and Market Size

The iron ore pellets market is categorized into six notable segments which are based on the basis of source, grade, technology, pelletizing process, balling technology and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the iron ore pellets market is segmented into hematite, magnetite, taconite and others. In 2021, Hematite segment is dominating the market globally as abundant minerals of iron on earth’s surface which increases its demand globally.

On the basis of grade, the iron ore pellets market is segmented into blast furnace and direct reduction. In 2021, Blast furnace segment is dominating globally of its cost-effective method of producing iron and steel which increases its demand in the global market.

On the basis of technology, the iron ore pellets market is segmented into electric arc furnace, electric induction furnace and oxygen based/blast furnace. In 2021, Oxygen based/blast furnace segment is dominating the market globally has less burning loss and higher yields which increases the demand for the Oxygen based/blast furnace.

On the basis of pelletizing process the iron ore pellets market is segmented into straight travelling grate and grate kiln. In 2021, Grate kiln segment is dominating the market globally have a lower fuel usage which makes barcode dominate in the global market.

On the basis of balling technology, the iron ore pellets market is segmented into balling disc and balling drum. In 2021, Balling disc is dominating as the improved handling qualities of balling disc to dominate in the market globally.

On the basis of industry, the iron ore pellets market is segmented into construction, automotive, aerospace, shipping, railway, consumer goods, industrial and others. In 2021, Construction segment is dominating as less amount of cost as compared to other types in the market.

Iron ore pellets Market Country Level Analysis

Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, source, grade, technology, pelletizing process, balling technology and industry.

The countries covered in Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets market report are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The UAE dominated the Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets market because of the growing construction industry in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growth in the Iron Ore Pellets Industry

Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for iron ore pellets Market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in infant formula regulatory scenarios and their impact on the iron ore pellets Market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Iron ore pellets Market Share Analysis

Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Middle East and Africa iron ore pellets Market.

The major players covered in the report Vale, ArcelorMittal, Bahrain Steel, FERREXPO, Metso Outotec and SIMEC, among and other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In 2019 April, Bahrain Steel had announced that they have signed the agreement of 20-Year Pellet Feed for its pelletizing plants with Anglo American. The announcement helps the company to increase sales which generates revenue for the company.



