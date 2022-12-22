North America Biocides Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5,609.01 Million By 2027

North America Biocides Market By Type (Halogen Compounds, Organic Acids, Nitrogen Based Biocides (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds), Metallic Compounds, Organosulfur Compounds, Phenolic Biocides, Others), Product Type (Preservatives, Pest Control, Others), Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Boilers and Industrial Cooling Towers, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, HVAC, Wood Preservation, Oil & Gas, Fuels, Metal Working Fluids, Marine Industry, Leather, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Biocides market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,609.01 Million by 2027. Increasing demand of biocides in food and beverage preservation industry among manufacturers are the factor for the market growth.

North America biocides market is segmented into by type, product type and application. North America region is dominating in the countries like in U.S. consumers are demanding environmentally friendly biocides which boost the requirement of biocides in the region.

This biocides market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Biocides Market Scope and Market Size

North America biocides market is segmented on the basis of type, product type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into halogen compounds, organic acids, nitrogen-based biocides (quaternary ammonium compounds), metallic compounds, organosulfur compounds, phenolic biocides and others. In 2020, the demand of halogen compounds type segment is dominating because of growing manufacturing facilities for the production of biocides in the region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into preservatives, pest control and others. In 2020, the preservatives are dominating because of the high demand of proteinaceous food among the geriatric population.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into water treatment, food & beverage, boilers and industrial cooling towers, personal care, wood preservation, paints & coatings, HVAC, oil & gas, fuels, metal working fluids, marine industry, plastics, leather and others. In 2020, the demand of biocides in water treatment application has increased because of the growing bottled water consumption in U.S.

Biocides Market Country Level Analysis

North America biocides market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, product type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Biocides market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

North America biocides market is growing because of the increasing demand of biocides in food and beverage preservation industry. In the U.S., the halogen compounds are dominating because of the high rate of geriatric population which demands the preservative food product that can maintain the bone health which boosts the market of biocides. Canada is dominating due to increasing healthcare spending for the consumption of freshwater among consumers which boosts the demand of the biocides market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Demand of Biocides with the Aim to Improve the Food and Beverage Preservation Industry

North America biocides market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for biocides market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in infant formula regulatory scenarios and their impact on the biocides market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Biocides Market Share Analysis

North America biocides market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America biocides market.

The major players covered in the report are Dow, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway), LANXESS, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, Kemira, Buckman, Cortec Corporation among other players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In December 2019, Kemira has expanded the production capacity of bleaching chemical in the U.S. with the aim to meet the demand of pulp worldwide. The expansion helped in the diversification of the products of the business.

