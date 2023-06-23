Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Is Likely To Climb To USD 782 million by 2031

The epilepsy monitoring devices market was valued at USD 499 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 782 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

An abrupt and uncontrollable electrical disruption of the brain is known as epilepsy. It results in modifications to the degree of consciousness, movement, and behavior. Based on different severity levels, there are numerous forms of epilepsy that are common worldwide. Depending on where and how they start in the brain, many types of epilepsy exist. Most epileptic episodes last between 30 seconds and 2 minutes. However, if epilepsy persists for more than five minutes, medical assistance must be summoned. Epilepsy can develop after conditions like meningitis, a stroke, or a closed head injury. Epilepsy’s primary etiology is unknown. Computed tomography, implanted advisory systems, electromyography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and EEG machines are some of the most popular epilepsy diagnostic tools. Untreated epilepsy frequently results in loss of coordination, nausea, and vomiting.

Major Players in the Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

The key players in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market are Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Empatica, Inc. (US), The Magstim Co. Ltd. (UK), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), mjn Neuroserveis S.L. (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), LivAssured B.V. (Netherlands), BioSerenity (France), Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland), Medpage, Ltd. (UK), Neurosoft (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Rimed (US), Emotiv (US), CGX (A Cognionics Company) (US), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Cadwell Industries, Inc. (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), and MC10, Inc. (US).

Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy is boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The WHO estimates that five million people are given epilepsy diagnoses each year in the world. According to estimates, epilepsy affects 49 out of every 100,000 people in high-income nations. This number can reach 139 per 100,000 in low- and middle-income nations. This is probably because endemic diseases like malaria and neurocysticercosis are more common, birth traumas and injuries from auto accidents occur more frequently, the medical infrastructure varies, and there are preventive health programs and accessible care options available (in high-income countries).

Market Segments

By Product Type

Wearable Devices

Conventional Devices

Implantable Devices

By Technology

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Responsive Neurostimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Accelerometry

By End User

Hospitals

Neurology Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



