Cannabis Beverages Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Cannabis Beverages Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cannabis beverages are drinks that contain cannabis. Cannabis is a plant that contains many chemicals, including THC, which is the chemical that makes people high. Cannabis beverages can be made with different types of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp. They can be made with different methods, including brewing, infusing, and mixing. Cannabis beverages can be non-alcoholic or alcoholic.

Key Trends

The legal cannabis industry is still in its infancy, and the cannabis beverage market is evolving rapidly. Key trends in cannabis beverages technology include the development of new and improved brewing methods, the use of natural and organic ingredients, and the incorporation of cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids into drinks.

Brewing methods are constantly being refined in order to improve the taste, aroma, and potency of cannabis beverages. New brewing methods also allow for the creation of low-calorie, alcohol-free, and sugar-free drinks.

Natural and organic ingredients are becoming more popular as consumers become more health-conscious. And, as the medical benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids are increasingly recognized, they are being incorporated into a wide variety of drinks, from coffee and tea to juices and smoothies.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cannabis beverages market are the rising demand for cannabis-infused drinks, the increasing legalization of cannabis, and the growing number of product launches.

The rising demand for cannabis-infused drinks is driven by the increasing popularity of cannabis as a recreational drug.

The increasing legalization of cannabis is driving the growth of the cannabis beverages market as more people are able to access and consume these products.

The growing number of product launches is driven by the increasing number of companies entering the cannabis drinks market.

Market Segments

The Cannabis Beverages Market is segmented by type, component and region. By type, the market is divided into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Based on component, it is bifurcated into cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

the Cannabis Beverages Market includes players such as The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp, Aphria, Canopy Growth and MedReleaf Corp.

