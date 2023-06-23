Food Additives Market insights by 2031 and amp; Covid-19 Analysis | Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE and Givaudan

Global Food Additives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Food Additives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Food additives are substances that are added to food to improve its flavor, texture, or appearance. Some common food additives include salt, sugar, spices, and colorings. Additives can also be used to extend the shelf life of food or to prevent spoilage. While some food additives are safe for consumption, others have been linked to health problems such as cancer, birth defects, and allergic reactions.

Key Trends

The food additives industry is constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of the food and beverage industry. The key trends in food additives technology are:

Naturalness: Consumers are increasingly interested in food products that are made with natural ingredients. As a result, food manufacturers are reformulating their products to use more natural food additives. Clean Label: Consumers are also increasingly interested in food products that have a clean label meaning that the ingredients are simple and easy to understand. To meet this demand, food manufacturers are using more clean-label food additives. Functional Foods: Functional foods are becoming more popular as consumers seek out foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Food manufacturers are using more food additives to add functionality to their products. Sustainability: Sustainability is a key concern for many consumers, and they are looking for food products that are made in a way that is environmentally friendly. Food manufacturers are using more sustainable food additives to meet this demand.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the food additives market are the increasing demand for processed and packaged food, the changing lifestyles of consumers, and the need for food fortification.

The increasing demand for processed and packaged food is driven by the busy lifestyles of consumers and the need for convenience.

The changing lifestyles of consumers, including the increased consumption of processed and packaged food and the increased demand for healthy and nutritious food, are also driving the food additives market.

The need for food fortification is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, and the need to improve the nutritional content of food.

Market Segments

The Food Additives Market is segmented by product, source, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into flavors & enhancers, sweeteners, enzymes, and emulsifiers. Based on source, it is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, it is classified into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Food Additives Market includes players such as ADM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ingredion Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE and Givaudan.

