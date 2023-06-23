Fish Sauce Market is expected to witness incredible growth during 2021-2031 | Thai Preeda Group, Nestle, Squid Brand

Global Fish Sauce Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fish Sauce Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activitiesin the market.

Fish sauce is a liquid condiment made from fermented fish. It is used as a seasoning in many Asian cuisines.

Fish sauce is made by fermenting fish in brine for several months. During fermentation, the fish breaks down and releases its amino acids, which give the sauce its characteristic savory flavor. Fish sauce is also high in umami, making it a versatile ingredient that can be used to add depth of flavor to many dishes.

Fish sauce is an important ingredient in many Asian cuisines, including Thai, Vietnamese, Laotian, and Cambodian. In Thai cooking, fish sauce is often used as a dipping sauce, in marinades, and in soups and curries. It is also a common ingredient in Vietnamese pho and other noodle soups.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in fish sauce technology include the use of new and improved fermentation methods, the use new ingredients, and the use of new packaging methods.

Fermentation methods: There have been many new and improved fermentation methods developed in recent years. These new methods have resulted in better quality fish sauce, with a more consistent flavor and aroma.

Ingredients: There are also new ingredients being used in fish sauce. These new ingredients include different types of fish, such as anchovies, mackerel, and sardines.

Packaging: Finally, new packaging methods are also being used. These new methods include vacuum packaging and aseptic packaging.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers for the Fish Sauce market.

The first is the growing popularity of Southeast Asian cuisine. This has led to an increase in the demand for fish sauce, as it is a key ingredient in many dishes.

Another driver is the health benefits associated with fish sauce. It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be beneficial for heart health.

Additionally, fish sauce is a low-calorie, low-sodium alternative to soy sauce, which is another popular ingredient in Southeast Asian cuisine.

Market Segments

The fish sauce market is segmented by flavor, technology, and region. By flavor, the market is classified into plain, and spiced. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into the traditional methods, and industrial methods. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global fish sauce market includes players such as Red Boat, Tang Sang Ha Co. Ltd, Masan Consumer Corporation, Thai Preeda Group, Nestle, Squid Brand, Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce, Pichai Fish Sauce, Halcyon Proteins, and others.

