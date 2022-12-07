Global Biodegradable Paper Plastic Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth By Trends, Business Strategies And Revenue Outlook

The Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Industry was valued at USD 10.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.43 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.67 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as China, Germany and the U.S. Growing usage of biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is increasing the penetration in developed countries. In developing countries, increasing number of demand in personal care products in rural areas and increase in demand in catering and serve ware industry is creating opportunity for the global biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging in Europe region has the highest market share followed by North America and Asia-Pacific and market leader is Stora Enso which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% globally. The company has gained outstanding sales through their wide range of biodegradable paper & plastic packaging due to surging growth in food and beverage industry in the world.

Trends Impacting the Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market

Now the question is which other regions Stora Enso, International Paper and Ecoware are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Europe biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market and the market leaders targeting the U.K., France and Germany to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Stora Enso, International Paper and Ecoware as they are the market leaders for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market.

Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Development

In May 2019, Ecoware was awarded sustainability award by Chivas Regal. The award was given to Ecoware for being the famous brand among the supermarkets, food trucks or airlines. The Ecoware is focusing to eradicate the use of oil based plastic packaging. This will help to increase the value of sales and revenue for Ecoware.

Scope of the Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market

Global biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, rest of South America, South Africa and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is further analysed based on further segmentation. On the basis of material, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic and paper. On the basis of type, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic and paper. On the basis of end-user, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into packaging, food and beverage, catering servicewares, personal and home care, healthcare and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

SmartSolve Industries

Chamness Biodegradables LLC

Robert Cullen Ltd.

Tekpak Solutions

SAVOPAC

Research Methodology: Global Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

