Food Thickeners Agents Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2021-2031 – Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Kerry Group plc

A food thickener is a substance that can be added to food to make it thicker. Food thickeners are used to thicken sauces, soups, and puddings without changing their flavor. Many people with dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) need to use food thickeners to make it easier to swallow their food. Some common food thickeners are cornstarch, arrowroot, tapioca, and xanthan gum.

Key Trends

The key trends in food thickeners agents technology are the development of new and improved thickeners, the increased use of natural thickeners, and the trend towards using thickeners in a more versatile way.

New and improved thickeners are being developed all the time. Some of the latest developments include thickeners made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, which is derived from plant cellulose and is said to be more efficient than other thickeners, and xanthan gum, which is derived from bacteria and is said to be more effective than other thickeners in suspending particles.

Natural thickeners, such as arrowroot and tapioca, are also becoming increasingly popular. These thickeners are often seen as being more healthy and natural than synthetic thickeners.

Thickeners are also being used in a more versatile way. For example, they are now being used to create health foods such as thickened yoghurts and soups, as well as being used in baking to create thick and fluffy cakes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Food Thickeners Agents market are the increase in demand for processed and packaged food, the need for efficient and cost-effective food processing, and the need for food thickeners that can improve the texture and taste of food. The market is also driven by the increase in health consciousness among consumers and the need for food thickeners that are low in calories and fat. The market is further driven by the advancement of technology, which has led to the development of new and innovative food thickeners.

Market Segments

The food thickeners agents market bifurcated on the basis of source, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is segmented into plant, seaweed, microbial, and others. By application, it is analyzed across meat & poultry, beverages, dairy products, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The food thickeners agents market report includes players such as Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Kerry Group plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, TIC Gum, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Fuerst Day Lawson Limited.

