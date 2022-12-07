Global Food Bags Market to Perceive Excellent Growth   by , Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Emerging Trends and Competitive Analysis

The Global Food Bags Market was valued at USD 341.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 519.83 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Food bags market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as the U.S., Germany and China. Growing usage of food bags is increasing the penetration in developed countries. In developing countries, increasing use of green packaging solutions is creating opportunity for the global food bags market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for food bags in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by Europe and North America. Market leader are International Paper, Amcor plc and Smurfit Kappa which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 35% to 38% in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has gained outstanding sale through their wide range of food bags that have wide range of application in household as well as industrial sector. For instance,

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions International Paper, Amcor plc and Smurfit Kappa are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific food bags market and the market leaders targeting Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The food bags market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as International Paper, Amcor plc and Smurfit Kappa as they are the market leaders for food bags. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the food bags market.



Food Bags Market Development

In June 2019, Smurfit Kappa was awarded with ‘WorldStar Awards’ for sustainable and innovative packaging solutions. The award helped in expanding the customer base and increased the goodwill of the business.

Scope of the Food Bags Market

Global food bags market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of food bags market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard carry bags, stand up bags, zipper bags, food safe barrier bags, self-opening-style (SOS) bags, smell proof bags, pinch bottom bags, t-shirt plastic bags and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, aluminum and others. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into single-use and reusable.

On the basis of style, the market is segmented into crystal clear bags, heat seal bags, eco clear bags, cupcake bags, micro-perforated bags and others. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into less than 1 kg, 1 kg-5 kg, 5 kg-10 kg and more than 10 kg. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into vegetables, fruits, bakery products, meat, seafood and poultry, dairy products, cooked food and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into restaurants, hotels, tea & coffee shops, sweets & snacks stores, cafeteria, home and others.

Key Pointers Covered in Food Bags Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Supply Chain Competiveness

Market Value Chain Analysis

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

International Paper

Amcor plc

PAPIER- METTLER KG

Unistar Plastics, LLC

El Dorado Packaging

Superbag

Research Methodology: Global Food Bags Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

