Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth   by , Growth Driven Factors, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend and Opportunity Assessment

The Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market was valued at USD 686.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1358.18 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “zinc” accounts for the largest product segment in the animal feed organic trace minerals market within the forecasted period owing to the growing demand for animal feed as it enhances the immunity and metabolism of animals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), demand for food goods would increase by 60% by 2050, while demand for animal protein will increase by 1.7 percent every year. It is also expected that meat, aquaculture, and dairy product output will expand. These countries’ demand for chicken and red meat has been increasing, contributing to the market’s expansion. This has further prompted the market’s development, which positively affects the market’s growth.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Definition

Organic trace minerals are basically used in small quantity to improve the quality of food/ feed. Trace minerals have an important function in animal health. The inclusion of trace minerals in the meal enhances the rate of absorption. Organic trace minerals are preferred over inorganic trace minerals because of their health benefits and impact on feed flavour.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Demand for Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals

The prevalence of high feed quality in animal nutrition, rising demand of meat and dairy products, and the rising consumption of minerals for better metabolic process are projected to be the most significant factors driving the growth for this market.

Surging Awareness

The major element driving the market’s growth is the growing awareness related to the importance of optimal nutritional needs for animals among farmers and feed manufacturers. Additionally, the increased veterinarian nutrition awareness has prompted the use of high-quality feed additives to improve gut health and yield, resulting in an increase in the usage of organic trace minerals, which is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, the factors such as the increase in disposable income, limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, high demand for consumption of sea food and meat along with the expansion of animal feed industry, further increases the demand for organic and premium products fuels the market growth. Also, growing concerns about environmental pollution caused due to intensive use of chemicals in the agriculture industry increase demand for purified or organic sources for proper nutrition, which also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Rising Popularity Of Natural Feed And Shift In Food Patterns

The optimal wellbeing, immunity and skeletal development are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the animal feed organic trace minerals market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the rising popularity of water-soluble natural feed-added substances and shift in food consumption patterns towards proteins from animal sources are projected to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Prevalence of Animal Disease

However, an increase in animal diseases such as Avian Influenza (AI) is expected to stifle overall growth. In the event of a disease epidemic, poultry is one of the most vulnerable sectors. This factor will hamper the growth of market over forecasted period.

High Cost

Also, the high cost of products and rising research and development costs are projected to be a challenge for the animal feed organic trace minerals market over the forecast period.

Post Covid-19 Impact on Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

The influence of COVID-19 on feed consumption has had a direct impact on meat and livestock products and byproducts, such as milk and eggs. This is primarily due to feed supply constraints as a result of many facilities being shut down and the bulk of important countries being placed on complete lockdown. Furthermore, fear of the virus (COVID-19) being transmitted to humans through ingestion has heightened skepticism among consumers regarding the consumption of poultry products. As a result, the global demand for animal feed has decreased.

However, trace minerals, such as zinc, are critical in the diets of both animals and humans for optimal health. The trace minerals selenium, copper, manganese, and zinc are required by the body and play a role in animal adaptive and innate immunological processes. Fédération Européenne Des Fabricants D’aliments Composés (FEFAC) has encouraged the EU Commission to include feed as an essential good in the EU COVID-19 rules, which might be critical for sustaining the feed supply chain’s proper functioning and preventing shortages of important nutrients for livestock. Feed supplies have previously been added to the list of essential products in countries such as Spain, Italy, and Belgium.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Scope

The animal feed organic trace minerals market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

Others

On the basis of product, the animal feed organic trace minerals market is segmented into zinc, iron, copper, selenium and others. Zinc is estimated to account for the largest market share due to growing demand for animal feed as it enhances the immunity and metabolism of animals.

Application

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

Others

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The animal feed organitrace minerals market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the animal feed organic trace minerals market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

