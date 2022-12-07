Global Shelf Life Testing Market Set to Register Striking Growth by Share, Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends, Revenue Statistics and Global Challenges

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global shelf life testing market was valued at 4.49 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 8.90 billion by 2029, at aw CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Accurate and reliable food testing reduces the risk of product recalls, and companies are identifying the causes of reduced shelf life, which helps them improve their products and processes, ultimately contributing to their profitability, making the technique popular in the market.

A product’s shelf-life is the period during which it remains effective and free of deterioration, and thus sellable, without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing is done in a laboratory to determine the expected shelf-life of a food product and when it should be consumed. This test ensures that the product is microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing lowers the likelihood of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of decreased shelf life and contributes to improving products, processes, and, ultimately, profitability.

Shelf Life Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

High demand for packaged foods and growing research and development

The global shelf life testing market is expanding due to rising consumer health concerns and high demand for packaged food. In order to meet regulatory requirements, product manufacturers are investing in research and development. The global shelf life testing market is being driven by the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, advancements in testing technologies, and international trade of food materials.

Technological advancements and convenience offered to the consumers

The growing digital convenience in the global market has perfectly aligned with the personalization trend. Along with providing a more convenient shopping experience, technology has made product information much more accessible to consumers, increasing packaged food sales and strengthening the shelf life testing market.

Opportunity

Increasing food trade across the borders of emerging markets expands the market’s opportunity for growth. The rising number of food-borne illnesses as well as poor sanitation and processing conditions in factories in a few countries necessitate the need for shelf life testing of food. The implementation of regulations in emerging economies that have entered the food trade and the authorization of authorities to prohibit the import and supply of contaminated food and enforce food recalls are expected to increase demand for testing services in these regions.

COVID-19 Impact on Shelf Life Testing Market

COVID-19 has caused havoc in the food processing industry. Food companies in this industry have been impacted by social distancing rules, labour shortages due to movement restrictions, and lockdown measures to contain the virus’s spread. Furthermore, regional governments’ actions have limited the number of people working in small areas, which has hampered growth of the food industry.

Recent Development

SGS announced the expansion of its new food microbiological testing lab in Fairfield, New Jersey, USA, in October 2019. The 2,000-square-foot microbiological testing facility employs an information technology platform to provide a wide range of testing services to food producers, manufacturers, and suppliers across all food categories.

SGS announced the expansion of its new food microbiological testing lab in Carson, California, in March 2019. The microbiological testing facility is 2,400 square feet in size. This expansion aims to broaden the company’s geographical coverage as well as its global network of agriculture and food labs.

Global Shelf Life testing Market Scope

The shelf life testing market is segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Parameter

Microbial Contamination

Pathogens

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Nutrient Stability

Organoleptic Properties

Others

Food tested

Packaged Food

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Desserts

Processed Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Method

Real-Time Shelf Life Testing

Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

Species

Equipment and kit based

Culture-based

Chromatography & spectroscopy

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Manual testing

Shelf Life testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The shelf life testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, parameter, food tested, method and technology s as referenced above.

The countries covered in the shelf life testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

