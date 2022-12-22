Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. This Europe Structural Health Monitoring market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). This Industry report considers important aspects of the market that consist of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. Europe Structural Health Monitoring market report conducts estimations on the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Europe structural health monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,979.80 million by 2028. Rise in demand for digitalization content in construction sector is expected to drive the market’s growth.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Scope

By Type (Hardware, Software and Services),

Connectivity (Wired and Wireless),

Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), Method (Visual Inspection and Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE)),

Application (Damage Detection, Crack Detection, Strain Monitoring, Wire Break Monitoring, Leakage Detection, Multimodal Sensing, Corrosion Monitoring, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring and Deflection Monitoring),

End User (Civil, Aerospace, Energy, Mining, Marine, Industrial, Offshore Platform, Defense, Schools, Public Parks and Recreation, Automotive and Others),

Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market Country Level Analysis

The Structural Health Monitoring market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, networks, provider, organization size, and industry and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Structural Health Monitoring market report are UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe.

Germany in Europe dominates the Structural Health Monitoring market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on technological advancements, growing penetration rate of the solutions, rise adoption by the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Europe Structural Health Monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Structural Health Monitoring market.

Key Market Competitors: Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market

GEOKON, Campbell Scientific, Inc., SIXENSE Systems, Kinemetrics, Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP., OSMOS Group SA, HBK, James Fisher and Sons plc., SODIS Lab, GoeSIG Ltd, STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC., FEAC Engineering, Xylem Inc., Sisgeo S.r.l., FIRST SENSOR AG, Digitex, COWI A/S among others.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Europe structural health monitoring market is segmented into six notable segments based on the type, connectivity, installation type, method, application, and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into hardware, software and services. In 2021, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for structural health monitoring hardware in critical structures. However, the high capital investment hinders market growth.

On the basis of connectivity, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into wired and wireless. In 2021, the wired segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increased demand for low-cost structural health monitoring systems and to avoid problems caused because of wireless networking. However, the technological risks involved in the installation of the system may hinder the segment’s growth.

On the basis of installation type, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into new installation and retrofit. In 2021, a new installation segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for application of structural health monitoring systems in each newly installed critical structure. However, the high cost of installation may hinder the segment’s growth.

On the basis of method, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into visual inspection and non-destructive evaluation (NDE). In 2021, visual inspection segment is expected to dominate the market due to the reduced technological complexities in visual inspection. However, the risks involved in data insufficiency may hinder the segment’s growth.

