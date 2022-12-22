Europe Forklift Truck market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 6.60% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Europe Forklift Truck Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. This Europe Forklift Truck market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). This Industry report considers important aspects of the market that consist of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. Europe Forklift Truck market report conducts estimations on the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Forklift trucks have been deployed for lifting and transferring heavy materials, such as crates, container goods, and other such components, over a short distance. These heavy-duty electric lift trucks are ideal for warehousing operations, recycling operations and dockyards to perform numerous functions.

They assist in moving packed goods around the storage area, and loading and unloading goods from vehicles. Europe Forklift Truck Market was valued at USD 37169.66 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28784.57 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Class III: Electric Motor Pedestrian Trucks accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high demand in warehouses and distribution centers. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Definition

A forklift truck refers to an industrial machine that incorporates two horizontal prongs for loading and transporting goods and materials. The machine is usually operated by a trained machinist. This truck is powered by electric batteries or combustion engines.

Europe Forklift Truck Market Scope and Market Size

The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, power source, fuel type, tonnage, class and industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Counterbalance

Warehouse

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into counterbalance and warehouse. Counterbalance accounted the largest market share due to the rising e-commerce sector which has inadvertently increased the warehouse activities due to which it increases the demand for counter balance in the e-commerce sector.

Power Source

Internal Combustion Forklift Truck

Electric Forklift Truck

On the basis of power source, the market is segmented into internal combustion forklift truck and electric forklift truck. The internal combustion forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift are widely usage in the harsh environment has this forklift have high capacity for loading material from one place to another.

Class

Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire)

Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires)

Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks)

Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks)

Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck)

Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors)

Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck)

On the basis class, the market is segmented into class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire), class IV (IC engine forklift trucks, solid/cushion tires), class I (electric motor rider forklift trucks), class III (electric hand forklift trucks), class II (electric motor narrow aisle forklift truck), class VI (electric and IC engine tractors) and class VII (rough terrain forklift truck). Class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire) attributes largest market share this forklift has been widely used for outdoor application.

Tonnage

Below 5 Ton

5 To 10 Ton

11 To 36 Ton

36 Ton And Above

On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented in to below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and above. Below 5 ton accounted for the largest market share due to the growing utilization of forklift in the indoor application.

Fuel Type

Electric

LPG/CNG

Diesel

Gasoline

On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into electric, LPG/CNG, diesel and gasoline. Electric forklift accounted largest market share as these forklift has zero emission due to which it is widely used for indoor application.

Industry

Construction

Freight and Logistic

Food Industry

Retail

Chemical

Paper and Wood

Other

On the basis of industry, forklift truck market is segmented into construction, freight and logistic, food industry, retail, chemical, paper and wood, and other. Construction accounted for the largest market share due to the rising population has further increases the demand for shelters which result in increasing construction activities among countries.

Europe Forklift Truck Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The forklift truck market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, power source, fuel type, tonnage, class and industry.

The countries covered in the Europe forklift truck market report are the Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe in Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe forklift truck market due to the technological advancements and presence of key players within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, KION GROUP AG engaged in providing industrial trucks, supply chain solutions, services and ware house technology launched five new Linde and Baoli forklift trucks in Europemarket. This product launch has helped the company to strengthen its presence in North America.

In June 2020, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, had acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. Hyster had acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares.This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.

Key Market Competitors: Europe Forklift Truck Market

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc (US)

KION GROUP AG (Germany)

Lift Technologies, Inc (US)

Crown Equipment Corporation (US)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd (Japan)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing (India)

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Europe Forklift Truck overview based on a and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Europe Forklift Truck industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Europe Forklift Truck Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Europe Forklift Truck is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Europe Forklift Truck Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Europe Forklift Truck Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Europe Forklift Truck Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power: – An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power: – An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organization; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry: – The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution: – Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry: – Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

