Us Nut Based Milk Market Is Likely to Upsurge with Excellent CAGR by Demand, Market Dynamics and Challenges

The U.S nut-based milk market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.66% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach 21,532.69 USD million by 2028. The growing awareness about the health benefits of nut-based milk among the population will help in escalating the growth of the nut-based milk market.

Nut-based milk is plant-based milk that is used as an alternative to a wide range of dairy products. Nut-based milk has many nutritional benefits and can be used for a wide range of applications similar to animal-based milk. Nut-based milk is non-dairy milk obtained by soaking nuts in the water and blended into creamy beverage.

Increase in the demand for nut-based milk as a substitute amongst the vegan communities, increasing of the personal disposable income and the rise in the consumption of nut milk due to its usage in baking cakes and cookies to consuming nut milk with cereal, nut milk can be utilized in the preparation of any kind of food or beverage are few of the factors further expected to boost the growth of the nut-based milk market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the inclination towards healthier food consumption and the upsurge in the awareness concerning the healthy benefits of nut-based milk and the increasing popularity amongst the users due to the nutritional properties offered by nut-based milk are further anticipated to further propel the growth of the nut-based milk market.

U.S. Nut-Based Milk Market Scope and Market Size

The nut-based milk market is segmented on the basis of category, nut milk type, packaging, packaging size, flavours, formulations, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of category, nut-based milk market is segmented into organic and inorganic.

On the basis of nut milk type, nut-based milk market is segmented into almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, walnut milk, hazelnut milk and others.

On the basis of packaging, nut-based milk market is segmented into sachets, tetra pak, bottles and others.

On the basis of packaging size, nut-based milk market is segmented into above 1000 ML, 501 to 1000 ML, 250 to 500 ML, 110 to 250 ML and others.

U.S. Nut-Based Milk Market Country Level Analysis

The nut-based milk market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, category, nut milk type, packaging, packaging size, flavours, formulations, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nut-based milk market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. dominates the North America nut-based milk market due to the preferred substitute amongst vegan consumers.

The country section of the nut-based milk market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

TABLE of CONTENT

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF U.S. NUT-BASED MILK MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.7 NUT MILK TYPE LIFELINE CURVE

2.8 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Nut-Based Milk Market Share Analysis

The nut-based milk market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to nut-based milk market.

The major players covered in the nut-based milk market report are PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC, SunOpta, Forager Project, Blue Diamond Growers, Bolthouse Farms, Inc., Hain Celestial, DANONE S.A., REBBL, Califia Farms, LLC, ELMHURST Milked Direct LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

