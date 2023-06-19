Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber market: Drivers, Threats, and Opportunities between 2023-2029 | BEDEKO EUROPE, PolyFill, EUROPEAN PLASTIC

“The Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : BEDEKO EUROPE, PolyFill, EUROPEAN PLASTIC, Hoyonn, ĐAI Á PLASTIC, Kandui Industries, WW Ekochem, Qingzhou City Xinming New Materials, Zibo HOLY Masterbatch, Shandong Huaxiang Plastic, Add Plast, ASVA Additives, An Tien Industries, Zibo Chiding Petrochemical, CPI VIET NAM PLASTIC LIMITED COMPANY, Shandong Nuosen Plastic

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.2.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.1 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.3.2 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.4 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.5 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Years Considered

2 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber by Type

2.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plant Fibre

2.1.2 Animal Fibre

2.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.3 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.2 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber by Application

3.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Textile

3.1.2 Industrial

3.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.2 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

4 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.1.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.4 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber in 2022

4.2.3 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.4 Global Key Manufacturers of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber, Product Offered and Application

4.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.7 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Company

4.7.1 Key Players of Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.7.2 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

4.7.3 United States Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales by Players (2018-2023)

5 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023

5.2.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

5.3 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029)

5.3.1 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023

5.3.2 Global Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

6.2 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.3 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.1 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.2 Americas Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

6.4.6 Brazil

7 EMEA

7.1 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

7.2 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.3 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.1 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.2 EMEA Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Middle East

7.4.5 Africa

8 China

8.1 China Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

8.2 China Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

8.3 China Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9 APAC

9.1 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

9.2 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.3 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.1 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.2 APAC Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 China Taiwan

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 India

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Lenzing AG

10.1.1 Lenzing AG Company Information

10.1.2 Lenzing AG Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lenzing AG Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Lenzing AG Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Lenzing AG Recent Development

10.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology

10.2.1 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Company Information

10.2.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Recent Development

10.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Company Information

10.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.4 Baoding Swan Fiber

10.4.1 Baoding Swan Fiber Company Information

10.4.2 Baoding Swan Fiber Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Baoding Swan Fiber Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Baoding Swan Fiber Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Baoding Swan Fiber Recent Development

10.5 Nien Foun Fiber

10.5.1 Nien Foun Fiber Company Information

10.5.2 Nien Foun Fiber Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nien Foun Fiber Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Nien Foun Fiber Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Nien Foun Fiber Recent Development

10.6 Chonbang

10.6.1 Chonbang Company Information

10.6.2 Chonbang Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chonbang Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Chonbang Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Chonbang Recent Development

10.7 Great Duksan

10.7.1 Great Duksan Company Information

10.7.2 Great Duksan Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Great Duksan Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Great Duksan Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Great Duksan Recent Development

10.8 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

10.8.1 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Company Information

10.8.2 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Recent Development

10.9 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

10.9.1 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Company Information

10.9.2 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Recent Development

10.10 China Populus Textile

10.10.1 China Populus Textile Company Information

10.10.2 China Populus Textile Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 China Populus Textile Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 China Populus Textile Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Products Offered

10.10.5 China Populus Textile Recent Development

11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

11.2 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.3 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Production Mode & Process

11.4 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales and Marketing

11.4.1 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Sales Channels

11.4.2 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Distributors

11.5 Bio-Based Recycled Chemical Fiber Customers

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

