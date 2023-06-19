Power-to-Gas Market is Expected to Grow up to US$ 84.4 Billion by 2031 | Nel ASA, Siemens AG, Uniper SE

The global power-to-gas market was valued at US$ 30.3 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 84.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Power-to-gas is a technology that converts electrical energy into methane or hydrogen syngas (synthetic gas). The hydrogen turning out in the power-to-gas industry is then utilized as a chemical in industries or fuel. The power-to-gas systems reserve excessive energy from renewable resources such as wind and solar energy and utilize it for several operations. These systems are stored for transportation, heat supply, and industrial purposes. The work of the power-to-gas industry is a constructive step in combining renewable resources with power generation sources.
Market Drivers and Trends
The power-to-gas technology offers several benefits over current energy storage technologies, including longer discharge times and higher power storage capacity. Hydrogen can also be injected directly into natural gas grids. However, due to safety and technical concerns, hydrogen injection is subject to regulations and varies from country to country.
Secondly, due to the falling costs of renewable energy technologies, including solar and wind, energy storage technologies such as power-to-gas technology are becoming increasingly attractive. The installed capacity of commercial electrolyzer systems has been increasing steadily over the past few years.
Thus, due to several benefits of power-to-gas technology boosts the market growth.
Global Power-to-Gas Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Electrolysis
- Methanation
By Capacity
- Less than 100 kW
- 100–999 kW
- 1000 kW and Above
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utility
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Major Players in the Global Power-to-Gas Market
The key players studied in the global power-to-gas market are Electrochaea GmbH (Germany), ENTSOG (Belgium), EXYTRON GmbH (Germany), ITM Power PLC (UK), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), Nel ASA (Norway), Siemens AG (Germany), thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), and Uniper SE (Germany).
