Sales of Medical Pendant are projected to increase at a high CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period – mico Corporation, BeaconMedaes, Bejing Aeonmed, Dragerwerk AG

The global medical pendant market was valued at USD 483.3 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 768.2 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Medical pendant, also called as surgical boom or ceiling pendant are designed to offer support for other equipment throughout the surgical procedures in operating room or in facilitating operations in the intensive care units (ICU). Medical pendant is developed to ergonomically centralize the procedural support equipment and utility services for surgeons & operating room staff. These devices are used in healthcare settings to facilitate easy access to medical gases including oxygen, nitrogen, & carbon dioxide and electrical power.

Market Trends and Drivers

Technological advancements are expected to create several industry growth opportunities, driving market potential in the coming years. With the ongoing advancements in virtual reality technology, as well as the continual development and enhancements in medical equipment, the adoption rate and usability of these devices have increased.

The incorporation of virtual reality technology onto these devices has significantly improved the user experience and product usefulness. Such advancements have accelerated the use of medical pendants in a variety of professions, including surgery, gynaecology, obstetrics, endoscopy, and other medical specialties.

Moreover, new product launches by leading market competitors are expected to increase the growth of the medical pendant market. MediBoom, for example, is a single-arm mobile surgical pendant manufactured by Ondal Medical Systems GmbH that may be integrated with the M6 MediSound-System.

This mechanism is made of an unique antibacterial composite that is resistant to bacterial development, which increases user safety. Thus, the integration of novel technologies and the launch of innovative products by key industry players is expected to promote medical pendant usage in the future years.

Global Medical Pendant Market Segmentation

By Product

Fixed Pendants

Movable Pendants

By Installation

Ceiling Mounted Pendants

Wall Mounted Pendants

Others

By Application

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Surgery

Anesthesia

Endoscopy

Others

By End-user

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major Players in the Global Medical Pendant Market

The key players in the market Amico Corporation, BeaconMedaes, Bejing Aeonmed, Dragerwerk AG, Hutz Medical, INMED-Karczewscy, MEDGAS-Technik Gmbh, Mediland , Ondal Medical Systems, and Unicorn Medicals, among others.

