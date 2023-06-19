Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around USD 1516.5 Million by 2031 – Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc., Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical

The global sleep apnea implants market was valued at USD 310.3 Million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 1516.5 Million by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Sleep apnea implants refers to discreet devices implanted in the patient’s body to stimulate the natural breathing mechanism, open the airway, and enable the oxygen flow. Sleep apnea implants aid in reducing the impact of sleep apnea & the devices are majorly used in managing moderate to severe sleep apnea.

Market Trends and Drivers

The significant increase in the number of individuals suffering from sleep sleep apnea is one of the key factors driving the market for sleep apnea implants. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic condition that causes frequent breathing disruptions during sleep and is significantly underdiagnosed. This illness occurs when the muscles of the throat and tongue, as well as soft tissues, relax and collapse, reducing the amount of air that reaches the lungs. OSA promotes serious health effects and co-morbidities, such as cardiovascular disease, atherosclerosis, heart failure, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and depression, among others, resulting in substantial mortality.

According to the Lancet Respiratory Medicine publication, which was published in 2019, OSA is the most serious sleep disease, impacting around 936 million individuals worldwide. Around 425 million people have moderate-to-severe OSA and require therapy. Similarly, as of 2019, over 14.3 million people in Germany suffer with this illness.

As a result of the growing patient population, the market for sleep apnea implants is expected to increase significantly due to rising adoption and awareness. As a result of these implants providing an efficient solution to patients for managing obstructive sleep apnea, the market is expected to experience exceptional growth in the near future.

Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market Segmentation

By Product

Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices

Palatal Implants

Bone Screw System

Phrenic Nerve Stimulator

By Indication

Central Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major Players in the Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market

The key players in the sleep apnea implants market are Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc., Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical, Respicardia, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Company), LivaNova, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Somnowell, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and LinguaFlex LLC, among others.

