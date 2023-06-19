Worldwide Sales of Band Saw Blades are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period – BAHCO, Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd, Friedrich Bickenbach GmbH & Co. KG, gi-ESSE SALVADOR srl

The global band saw blades market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 1.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Band saw blades are mainly used in the metalworking and woodworking industries but can cut various materials. The blades offer consistent cutting behavior with evenly distributed tooth loads and can cut irregular or curved shapes, such as jigsaws. Most band saws have two wheels that rotate in the same plane, one of which is powered but may have three or four wheels to distribute the load.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10467

Since the saw blade is offered in different sizes and tooth pitches (number of teeth per inch or TPI), the machine is extremely versatile. It can cut a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. Band saw works by contacting the workpiece that cuts the saw blade and passing the cutting teeth through the workpiece.

Market Drivers and Trends

Bi-metal band saw blades are made of two metals wherein steel is welded via an electron beam to a flexible backer. Growing demand for high-speed bi-metal band saw blades to ensure optimal blade performance bolsters the growth of the band saw blades market.

Increasing applications of bi-metal band saw blades to cut carbon steel, tool steel, structural steel, stainless steel, pipe and tube, die steel, angles and flat stock, and mixed metal propel the demand for these blades among small to large manufacturers and fabricators. Such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for high-speed bi-metal band saw blades, which in turn will increase the global band saw blades market share.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10467

Global Band Saw Blades Market Segmentation

By TPI

Less Than 3 TPI

4 TPI to 6 TPI

More than 7 TPI

By Material

Bi-Metal

Carbon Steel

Others

By Application

Wood Cutting

Meat Processing

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10467

Major Players in the Global Band Saw Blades Market

The key players studied in the global band saw blades market are BAHCO (SNA Europe) (Sweden), Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd (China), Friedrich Bickenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), gi-ESSE SALVADOR srl (Italy), Hakansson Saws India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kyocera Unimerco A/S (Denmark), LENOX (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.) (US), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan), Starrett (US), and The Bandsaw Shop (UK).

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/