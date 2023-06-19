Modified flour Market is driven by growing demand for processed foods | Associated British Foods, Hain Celestial, General Mills, ConAgra

Global Modified flour report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Modified flour market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Modified flour is a type of flour that has been processed to improve its properties. The most common modification is the addition of gluten, which improves the flour’s ability to absorb water and makes it more elastic. This allows bread made with modified flour to rise more and have a more uniform texture. Other common modifications include bleaching and treating with enzymes.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in modified flour technology:

1. Increased use of enzymes: Enzymes are being used more frequently to modify flour properties. This includes the use of enzymes to improve flour color, texture, and flavor.

2. Improved flour bleaching: Flour bleaching is becoming more efficient and effective, resulting in brighter and whiter flour.

3. Greater use of flour fortification: More and more flour is being fortified with vitamins and minerals to improve its nutritional value.

Market Segmentation

The Modified Flour Market is segmented by product type, application, ingredients, and region. By product type, the market is divided into wheat flour, maize flour and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into extruded snacks, soups, packaged foods and others. By ingredients, the market is bifurcated into activated carbon, microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), succinic acid, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key Players in the Modified Flour Market are Cargill, Archer Daniels, Scoular, Associated British Foods, Hain Celestial, General Mills, ConAgra, Parrish and Heimbecker, ITC, and Caremoli.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the modified flour market. The first is the ever-growing demand for processed foods. As more and more people turn to convenience foods, the demand for modified flour increases.

Another driver is the health and wellness trend. As people become more health conscious, they are looking for alternatives to traditional flour that are lower in calories and carbohydrates.

Finally, the gluten-free trend is also driving the modified flour market. As more people are diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, the demand for gluten-free products, including flour, has increased.

