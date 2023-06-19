Hyper-Converged Systems Market size, in-depth qualitative insights, explosive growth opportunity, regional analysis 2021-2031

Global Hyper-Converged Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hyper-Converged Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A hyper-converged system is a type of infrastructure system that consolidates all of the components of a traditional data center into a single, integrated solution. This includes the server, storage, networking, and virtualization components. Hyper-converged systems are designed to be easier to deploy and manage than traditional data center infrastructure.

Key Trends

The key trends in Hyper-Converged Systems technology are:

Increased focus on scalability and performance: With the increasing popularity of hyper-converged systems, vendors are now focusing on providing systems that can scale up to meet the demands of larger organizations. This is especially important for organizations that have large amounts of data to store and process. More flexible and customizable: As hyper-converged systems become more popular, vendors are offering more flexible and customizable solutions. This allows organizations to tailor the system to their specific needs and requirements. Increased integration with public cloud: Many vendors are now offering integration with public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. This allows organizations to take advantage of the flexibility and scalability of the public cloud while still being able to use their hyper-converged system for on-premises workloads. Improved security: With the increase in data breaches and cyber-attacks, security is a top concern for organizations. Hyper-converged systems offer improved security features such as data encryption and role-based access control.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the hyper-converged systems market. Firstly, hyper-converged systems offer a more cost-effective and efficient way to manage IT infrastructure.

Secondly, hyper-converged systems are easier to deploy and manage than traditional IT infrastructure.

Finally, hyper-converged systems offer a more flexible and scalable way to manage IT infrastructure.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints in the Hyper-Converged Systems market are the high cost of these systems and the lack of skilled personnel to operate and maintain them.

The challenges in the market are the need to find a balance between the benefits and the cost of these systems, and to ensure that they are able to meet the demands of the modern enterprise.

Market Segmentation

The Hyper-Converged Systems Market is segmented by component, enterprise size, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into hyper-converged infrastructure appliances, server virtualization software, and services. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprise. By application, the market is divided into remote office/branch office, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, and others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, education, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Hyper-Converged Systems Market are Nutanix, Cisco Systems, Super Micro, Huawei, NetApp, VMware, Pivot3, Scale Computing, Stratoscale and DataCore.

