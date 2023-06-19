DC and PKI Market overview, trends, growth, demand, key players analysis and forecast 2021-2031 | Thales Group, Comodo Group, Inc., Signix, Inc., Ascertia, Secured Signing Limited

Global DC and PKI Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on DC and PKI Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

DC (Data Center) is a large, distributed system for storing, processing, and managing data. PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is a system of digital certificates, public-private key pairs, and other cryptographic assets that are used to secure communications, authenticate users and devices, and ensure the integrity of data.

DCs and PKIs are often used together to secure data and communications. PKIs use digital certificates to authenticate users and devices, and to encrypt data. DCs store and manage data, and can provide security and authentication services for PKI-enabled applications and devices.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in DC and PKI technology:

The use of digital certificates is increasing. This is because they offer a more secure way to authenticate users and devices. The use of PKI-based authentication is also increasing. This is because PKI provides a higher level of security than traditional authentication methods. The use of biometrics is also increasing. This is because biometrics offer a more secure way to authenticate users. The use of cloud-based PKI is also increasing. This is because cloud-based PKI provides a more convenient and cost-effective way to manage PKI infrastructure.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the DC and PKI market are digitalization, globalization, and the need for secure communications. With the increasing number of devices and applications connected to the internet, there is a need for secure and reliable communications. PKI provides a secure way to exchange information and authenticate devices and users. DC provides a platform for applications and devices to connect and exchange data.

Market Segments

The DC and PKI market report is bifurcated on the basis of solution, deployment mode, application, and region. On the basis of solution, it is segmented into hardware and software. Based on deployment mode, it is analyzed across on-premises and cloud. By application, it is categorized into BFSI, real estate, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The DC and PKI market report includes players such as GMO GlobalSign, Inc., GoDaddy Group, Version, Inc., Thales Group, Comodo Group, Inc., Signix, Inc., Ascertia, Secured Signing Limited, Docusing Inc., and Identrust, Inc.

