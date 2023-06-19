Contract Lifecycle Management Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Model N, Inc., Synertrade (Econocom Group), Corcentric, and Ivalua Inc

Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Condition Monitoring System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is a system for managing the creation, execution, and maintenance of contracts. It can be used to automate and streamline the contract management process, from initial negotiation to final execution.

CLM software typically includes tools for contract creation, negotiation, approvals, and e-signatures. It may also include features for tracking contract performance, managing contract changes, and storing contract documents. CLM systems can help organizations to improve visibility into their contract portfolio, optimize contract terms, and reduce contract-related risks.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) technology. One is the move towards cloud-based solutions. This is driven by the need for flexibility and scalability that traditional on-premise solutions cannot provide. Cloud-based solutions also make it easier to share data and collaborate with others in the organization.

Another trend is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies can help automate tasks such as contract analysis and contract drafting. This can help speed up the contract lifecycle and improve accuracy.

Finally, there is a trend towards mobile solutions. With more and more people working on the go, mobile CLM solutions make it easier to access and manage contracts from any location.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Contract Lifecycle Management market are the need for efficient contract management, the growing need for compliance with regulatory requirements, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The need for efficient contract management is driven by the increasing complexity of contracts, the need to manage large volumes of contracts, and the growing importance of contracts in the business. The growing need for compliance with regulatory requirements is driven by the increasing number of regulations and the need to manage risk. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is driven by the need for flexibility and scalability.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Contract Lifecycle Management market include the following:

Lack of standardization: There is no standardization in the contract lifecycle management industry, which makes it difficult for companies to compare and select the best solution for their needs. This also makes it difficult for vendors to develop and market their solutions. Complexity: Contract lifecycle management solutions are often complex and require expert knowledge to configure and use them effectively. This can make it difficult for companies to get the most out of their investment. Cost: Contract lifecycle management solutions can be expensive, especially when considering the costs of training and support. This can make them unaffordable for small and medium-sized businesses. Implementation: Implementing a contract lifecycle management solution can be a complex and time-consuming process. This can make it challenging for companies to get started with using the solution.

Market Segmentation

The Contract Lifecycle Management Market is segmented by solution, application, end-user, and region. By solution, the market is divided into software and services. By application, the market is classified into legal, finance, procurement and sales. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, retail, government, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Contract Lifecycle Management Market are Coupa Software Inc. (Exari), Infor, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Information Services Group, Inc., Model N, Inc., Synertrade (Econocom Group), Corcentric, and Ivalua Inc.

