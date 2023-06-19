Cloud Access Security Brokers Market overview, future opportunities, growth analysis, regional demand and forecast 2021-2030 | Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cloudlock, Cloudmask, Bitglass, and Imperva Inc

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cloud Access Security Brokers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a software that sits between an organization and a cloud service provider, providing visibility, control and protection for data in the cloud. A CASB can help an organization to control how users access and use cloud services, and can also help to protect data in the cloud from threats such as malware and data leaks.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Cloud Access Security Brokers technology. One is the increasing use of cloud-based applications and services. This has led to a need for CASBs that can provide security for these cloud-based services.

Another trend is the increasing use of mobile devices to access cloud-based services. This has led to a need for CASBs that can provide security for mobile devices.

Finally, there is an increasing trend towards the use of cloud-based storage. This has led to a need for CASBs that can provide security for cloud-based storage.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of the cloud access security brokers market include the need to secure cloud applications and data, stringent government regulations, and the increasing number of cyber-attacks.

The need to secure cloud applications and data is one of the major drivers for the cloud access security brokers market. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based applications and services to improve their business agility and efficiency. However, these applications and services are often hosted on third-party servers, which makes them susceptible to cyber-attacks.

The stringent government regulations are another major driver for the cloud access security brokers market. Government organizations across the globe are implementing various regulations to protect the sensitive data of their citizens. For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union (EU) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US are some of the major regulations that have been implemented to protect the personal data of individuals.

The increasing number of cyber-attacks is another major driver for the cloud access security brokers market. The enterprises are increasingly becoming the target of cyber-attacks, due to the increasing use of cloud-based applications and services. These attacks can lead to the loss of sensitive data, which can have a negative impact on the reputation of the enterprises.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Cloud Access Security Brokers market are:

Lack of awareness about cloud access security brokers: There is a lack of awareness about cloud access security brokers and their benefits among enterprises. This is because most enterprises are still in the early stages of cloud adoption and are not fully aware of the security risks involved in using cloud services. Lack of standards: There are no industry-wide standards for cloud access security brokers. This makes it difficult for enterprises to compare and choose the right CASB solution for their needs. Fragmented market: The CASB market is currently fragmented with a large number of vendors offering a wide range of products and services. This makes it difficult for enterprises to find the right CASB solution that meets their specific needs. High costs: The costs of implementing a CASB solution can be high for enterprises, especially if they need to deploy multiple CASB solutions to cover all their cloud applications.

Market Segmentation

The Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is segmented into component, service model, vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into solutions and services. By service model, the market is classified into platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service. By vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market are Netskope, Protegrity, Skyhig Networks, Bitglass, Inc., CipherCloud, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cloudlock, Cloudmask, Bitglass, and Imperva Inc.

