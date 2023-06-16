Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment market: Market Indicators Showing Positive Outlook | Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation

“The Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Lanxess AG, Ferro Corporation, Meghmani Group

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.2.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.1 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.3.2 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.4 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.5 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Years Considered

2 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment by Type

2.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 α Phthalocyanine

2.1.2 β Phthalocyanine

2.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.3 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.2 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment by Application

3.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Artwork

3.1.2 Printing

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.2.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.2 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

4 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.1.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.4 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment in 2022

4.2.3 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.4 Global Key Manufacturers of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment, Product Offered and Application

4.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.7 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Company

4.7.1 Key Players of Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.7.2 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

4.7.3 United States Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales by Players (2018-2023)

5 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023

5.2.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

5.3 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029)

5.3.1 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023

5.3.2 Global Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

6.2 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.3 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.1 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.2 Americas Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

6.4.6 Brazil

7 EMEA

7.1 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

7.2 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.3 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.1 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.2 EMEA Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Middle East

7.4.5 Africa

8 China

8.1 China Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

8.2 China Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

8.3 China Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9 APAC

9.1 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

9.2 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.3 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.1 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Value by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.2 APAC Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales in Volume by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 China Taiwan

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 India

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Clariant

10.1.1 Clariant Company Information

10.1.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Clariant Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Clariant Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.1.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Company Information

10.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 BASF Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 DIC Corporation

10.3.1 DIC Corporation Company Information

10.3.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 DIC Corporation Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 DIC Corporation Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.3.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Heubach GmbH

10.4.1 Heubach GmbH Company Information

10.4.2 Heubach GmbH Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Heubach GmbH Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Heubach GmbH Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.4.5 Heubach GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Trust Chem

10.5.1 Trust Chem Company Information

10.5.2 Trust Chem Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Trust Chem Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Trust Chem Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.5.5 Trust Chem Recent Development

10.6 Sudarshan Chemical Industries

10.6.1 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Company Information

10.6.2 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.6.5 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Recent Development

10.7 Lanxess AG

10.7.1 Lanxess AG Company Information

10.7.2 Lanxess AG Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lanxess AG Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Lanxess AG Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.7.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

10.8 Ferro Corporation

10.8.1 Ferro Corporation Company Information

10.8.2 Ferro Corporation Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ferro Corporation Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Ferro Corporation Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.8.5 Ferro Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Meghmani Group

10.9.1 Meghmani Group Company Information

10.9.2 Meghmani Group Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Meghmani Group Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Meghmani Group Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Products Offered

10.9.5 Meghmani Group Recent Development

11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Industry Chain Analysis

11.2 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Key Raw Materials

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.3 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Production Mode & Process

11.4 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales and Marketing

11.4.1 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Sales Channels

11.4.2 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Distributors

11.5 Copper Phthalocyanine Pigment Customers

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

