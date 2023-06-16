Plant-based Beverages Market Growth 2021 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc

Global Plant-based Beverages Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Plant-based Beverages Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Plant-based beverages are made from plants and do not contain any animal products. This includes all types of drinks, such as water, juices, teas, and even coffee. Many people choose to consume plant-based beverages for health reasons, as they are often lower in calories and fat than their animal-based counterparts. Additionally, plant-based beverages tend to be packed with nutrients and antioxidants that can boost your health.

Key Trends

The key trends in plant-based beverages technology are the increasing popularity of plant-based diets, the rise of plant-based milks, and the development of plant-based alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular for a variety of reasons, including health, environmental, and ethical concerns. As a result, there is increasing demand for plant-based foods and beverages.

Plant-based milks, such as soy milk, almond milk, and coconut milk, are growing in popularity as alternatives to cow’s milk. Plant-based milks are often fortified with vitamins and minerals, and they can be used in baking and cooking as well as for drinking.

There is also a growing market for plant-based alternatives to alcoholic beverages. These products are often made from fruit juices or plant extracts and are designed to mimic the taste and experience of drinking alcohol.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the plant-based beverages market. The first is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets. More and more people are becoming aware of the link between diet and health, and are looking to make changes to their diets in order to improve their health. This has led to an increase in the demand for plant-based foods, including beverages.

Another key driver of the plant-based beverages market is the increasing availability of plant-based products. As more companies enter the market, there is a greater variety of plant-based products available to consumers. This increased availability makes it easier for people to find plant-based products that suit their needs and preferences.

Finally, the cost of plant-based products has been decreasing over time. As the market for these products grows, economies of scale come into play and the cost of production decreases. This makes plant-based products more affordable for consumers, which is another key driver of the market.

Market Segments

The Plant-based Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. By source, the market is divided into fruits, nuts, rice, soy, and others. On the basis of type, it is fragmented into RTD tea & coffee, plant-based milk, and juices. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Plant-based Beverages Market report includes players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Organic Valley Co-operative, Panos Brands LLC, Pepsico, Inc., Sunopta Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, and Danone.

