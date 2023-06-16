Rubber Flooring market: Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities | Nora, Mondo, Gerflor

“The Rubber Flooring global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Rubber Flooring global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Rubber Flooring, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Rubber Flooring global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Nora, Mondo, Gerflor, Mannington, Tarkett, Polyflor, Altro, Regupol, Roppe, Bando, i-badak, Leinuo, Tsinly, Dalian High Tech, Beijing Haishi Te Technology

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Rubber Flooring market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Rubber Flooring market.

Table of Contents:

1 Rubber Flooring Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Definition 1

1.2 Rubber Flooring By Type 1

1.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2029 2

1.2.2 Natural Rubber 3

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber 4

1.3 Rubber Flooring By Application 5

1.3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029 5

1.3.2 Health Club 7

1.3.3 Hotel 8

1.3.4 Healthcare 9

1.3.5 College/University 10

1.3.6 Office 11

1.3.7 Playground 11

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 12

1.4.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 12

1.4.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 14

1.4.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 15

1.4.4 Global Rubber Flooring Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 16

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations 16

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 19

2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023) 19

2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023) 22

2.3 Global Key Players of Rubber Flooring, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 24

2.4 Global Rubber Flooring by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 25

2.5 Global Rubber Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023) 26

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Rubber Flooring, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 26

2.7 Founded Date of Global Key Rubber Flooring Manufacturers 27

2.8 Rubber Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28

2.8.1 Rubber Flooring Market Concentration Rate 28

2.8.2 Global 5 Largest Rubber Flooring Players Market Share by Revenue 29

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 Rubber Flooring Production by Region 32

3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 32

3.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Region (2018-2029) 34

3.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023) 34

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Rubber Flooring by Region (2024-2029) 35

3.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 36

3.4 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Region (2018-2029) 38

3.4.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023) 38

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Rubber Flooring by Region (2024-2029) 38

3.5 Global Rubber Flooring Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023) 39

3.6 Global Rubber Flooring Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth 40

3.6.1 North America Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 40

3.6.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 41

3.6.3 Asia-Pacific Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 42

3.6.4 Latin America Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 43

3.6.5 Middle East & Africa Rubber Flooring Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029) 44

4 Rubber Flooring Consumption by Region 45

4.1 Global Rubber Flooring Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 45

4.2 Global Rubber Flooring Consumption by Region (2018-2029) 47

4.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Consumption by Region (2018-2029) 47

4.2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2029) 47

4.3 North America 49

4.3.1 North America Rubber Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 49

4.3.2 North America Rubber Flooring Consumption by Country (2018-2029) 50

4.3.3 U.S. 51

4.3.4 Canada 51

4.4 Europe 52

4.4.1 Europe Rubber Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 52

4.4.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Consumption by Country (2018-2029) 53

4.4.3 Germany 54

4.4.4 France 55

4.4.5 U.K. 55

4.4.6 Italy 56

4.4.7 Spain 56

4.5 Asia Pacific 57

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 57

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Consumption by Region (2018-2029) 58

4.5.3 China 59

4.5.4 Japan 60

4.5.5 South Korea 60

4.5.6 Southeast Asia 61

4.5.7 India 61

4.6 Latin America 62

4.6.1 Latin America Rubber Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 62

4.6.2 Latin America Rubber Flooring Consumption by Country (2018-2029) 63

4.6.3 Mexico 64

4.6.4 Brazil 64

5 Segment By Type 65

5.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Type (2018-2029) 65

5.1.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Type (2018-2023) 65

5.1.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Type (2024-2029) 65

5.1.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Market Share by Type (2018-2029) 65

5.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Type (2018-2029) 66

5.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Type (2018-2023) 66

5.2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Type (2024-2029) 66

5.2.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2029) 67

5.3 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Type (2018-2029) 67

6 Segment By Application 69

6.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Application (2018-2029) 69

6.1.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Application (2018-2023) 69

6.1.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production by Application (2024-2029) 69

6.1.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Market Share by Application (2018-2029) 70

6.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Application (2018-2029) 71

6.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Application (2018-2023) 71

6.2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value by Application (2024-2029) 72

6.2.3 Global Rubber Flooring Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2029) 72

6.3 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Application (2018-2029) 74

7 Key Companies Profiled 75

7.1 Nora 75

7.1.1 Nora Rubber Flooring Company Information 75

7.1.2 Nora Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 76

7.1.3 Nora Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 76

7.1.4 Nora Company Profiles and Main Business 77

7.1.5 Nora Recent Developments/Updates 77

7.2 Mondo 78

7.2.1 Mondo Rubber Flooring Company Information 78

7.2.2 Mondo Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 79

7.2.3 Mondo Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 80

7.2.4 Mondo Company Profiles and Main Business 80

7.3 Gerflor 81

7.3.1 Gerflor Rubber Flooring Company Information 81

7.3.2 Gerflor Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 81

7.3.3 Gerflor Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 82

7.3.4 Gerflor Company Profiles and Main Business 83

7.4 Mannington 83

7.4.1 Mannington Rubber Flooring Company Information 84

7.4.2 Mannington Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 84

7.4.3 Mannington Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 85

7.4.4 Mannington Company Profiles and Main Business 85

7.5 Tarkett 86

7.5.1 Tarkett Rubber Flooring Company Information 86

7.5.2 Tarkett Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 87

7.5.3 Tarkett Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 88

7.5.4 Tarkett Company Profiles and Main Business 88

7.5.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates 89

7.6 Polyflor 89

7.6.1 Polyflor Rubber Flooring Company Information 89

7.6.2 Polyflor Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 90

7.6.3 Polyflor Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 91

7.6.4 Polyflor Company Profiles and Main Business 92

7.7 Altro 92

7.7.1 Altro Rubber Flooring Company Information 92

7.7.2 Altro Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 93

7.7.3 Altro Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 94

7.7.4 Altro Company Profiles and Main Business 94

7.8 Regupol 96

7.8.1 Regupol Rubber Flooring Company Information 96

7.8.2 Regupol Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 96

7.8.3 Regupol Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 98

7.8.4 Regupol Company Profiles and Main Business 98

7.8.5 Regupol Recent Developments/Updates 99

7.9 Roppe 99

7.9.1 Roppe Rubber Flooring Company Information 100

7.9.2 Roppe Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 100

7.9.3 Roppe Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 101

7.9.4 Roppe Company Profiles and Main Business 102

7.9.5 Roppe Recent Developments/Updates 102

7.10 Bando 103

7.10.1 Bando Rubber Flooring Company Information 103

7.10.2 Bando Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 104

7.10.3 Bando Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 105

7.10.4 Bando Company Profiles and Main Business 105

7.11 I-badak 106

7.11.1 I-badak Rubber Flooring Company Information 106

7.11.2 I-badak Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 107

7.11.3 I-badak Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 107

7.11.4 I-badak Company Profiles and Main Business 108

7.12 Leinuo 108

7.12.1 Leinuo Rubber Flooring Company Information 108

7.12.2 Leinuo Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 109

7.12.3 Leinuo Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 109

7.12.4 Leinuo Company Profiles and Main Business 110

7.13 Tsinly 110

7.13.1 Tsinly Rubber Flooring Company Information 111

7.13.2 Tsinly Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 111

7.13.3 Tsinly Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 112

7.13.4 Tsinly Company Profiles and Main Business 112

7.14 Dalian High Tech 113

7.14.1 Dalian High Tech Rubber Flooring Company Information 113

7.14.2 Dalian High Tech Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 114

7.14.3 Dalian High Tech Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 114

7.14.4 Dalian High Tech Company Profiles and Main Business 115

7.15 Beijing Haishi Te Technology 115

7.15.1 Beijing Haishi Te Technology Rubber Flooring Company Information 115

7.15.2 Beijing Haishi Te Technology Rubber Flooring Product Portfolio 116

7.15.3 Beijing Haishi Te Technology Rubber Flooring Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 117

7.15.4 Beijing Haishi Te Technology Company Profiles and Main Business 117

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 118

8.1 Rubber Flooring Industry Chain Analysis 118

8.2 Rubber Flooring Key Raw Materials 119

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 119

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 119

8.3 Rubber Flooring Production Mode & Process 120

8.4 Rubber Flooring Sales and Marketing 122

8.4.1 Rubber Flooring Sales Channels 122

8.4.2 Rubber Flooring Distributors 123

8.5 Rubber Flooring Customers 124

9 Rubber Flooring Market Dynamics 126

9.1 Rubber Flooring Industry Trends 126

9.2 Rubber Flooring Market Drivers 127

9.3 Rubber Flooring Market Challenges 128

9.4 Rubber Flooring Market Restraints 129

10 Research Findings and Conclusion 130

11 Methodology and Data Source 132

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach 132

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design 132

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation 133

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 134

11.2 Data Source 135

11.2.1 Secondary Sources 135

11.2.2 Primary Sources 136

11.3 Author List 137

11.4 Disclaimer 140

