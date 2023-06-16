Veterinary Vaccines Market is driven by increasing demand for animal-derived products | Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Veterinary Vaccines Market” is expected to grow by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Veterinary vaccines are products used to stimulate an animal’s immune system to produce immunity against a specific disease. Vaccines are typically composed of one or more viruses, bacteria, or other microorganisms that have been modified or killed in order to reduce or eliminate their pathogenicity, and/or toxoids which are toxins that have been rendered harmless. Vaccines may also contain adjuvants, which are substances that are added to the vaccine to improve its efficacy.

Key Trends

The key trends in Veterinary Vaccines technology are:

1. The development of safer and more effective vaccines

2. The use of new technologies to improve vaccine efficacy

3. The development of new delivery systems for vaccines

4. The use of adjuvants to improve vaccine efficacy

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the veterinary vaccines market are the increasing demand for animal-derived products, the growing awareness of the importance of animal health, and the government support for the development of the veterinary vaccines industry. The other drivers include the technological advances in vaccine production and the increasing number of pet ownership.

The demand for animal-derived products is increasing due to the growing population and the changing lifestyle. People are becoming more health-conscious and are demanding healthy and nutritious food. The animal-derived products provide the necessary nutrients and are also rich in protein. Government support is also playing a vital role in the development of the veterinary vaccines market. The government is providing financial assistance and other incentives to the companies involved in the research and development of new vaccines.

Market Segments

The Veterinary Vaccines Market is segmented into product, animal type, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and others. By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Veterinary Vaccines Market report includes players such as Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Anicon Labor GmbH.

