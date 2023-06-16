Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is driven by increasing demand for UGVs in military applications | Armtrac Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DOK-ING Ltd

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” is expected to grow by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates while in contact with the ground and without an onboard human presence. UGVs can be used for many applications including mine detection, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and reconnaissance.

Key Trends

The key trends in Unmanned Ground Vehicle technology are miniaturization, autonomy, and electrification.

Miniaturization is necessary for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to be able to operate in constrained environments such as urban areas and indoors. This trend is also driven by the need for UGVs to be lighter and more portable so that they can be deployed in a wider range of scenarios.

Autonomy is another key trend in UGV technology. This is necessary for UGVs to be able to operate independently and without constant supervision from a human operator. This trend is driven by the need for UGVs to be able to operate in dangerous or difficult environments where it is not possible or safe for a human operator to be present.

Electrification is the third key trend in UGV technology. This is necessary for UGVs to be more efficient and to reduce their environmental impact. This trend is driven by the need for UGVs to be more energy-efficient and by the increasing availability of electric propulsion systems.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market include the increasing demand for UGVs in military applications, the growing demand for UGVs in commercial applications, and the increasing investments in the development of UGVs.

The military is the largest end-user of UGVs, and the demand for UGVs in military applications is driven by the need for increased situational awareness, improved force protection, and increased accuracy of weapons systems. The U.S. military is the largest market for UGVs, followed by the militaries of China, Russia, and Israel.

The commercial market for UGVs is growing, driven by the need for automated solutions in a variety of applications, such as agricultural field mapping and surveying, inspection of industrial facilities, and delivery of goods. The agricultural market is the largest market for UGVs, followed by the industrial and logistics markets.

Market Segments

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is segmented by application, size, mode of locomotion, operation, and region. Depending on application, it is categorized into defense and commercial. By size, it is categorized into small, medium, and heavy. By the mode of locomotion, it is classified into tracked, wheeled, and legged. According to operation, it is bifurcated into teleoperated and automated. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market includes players such as Armtrac Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Clearpath Robotics Inc., DOK-ING Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, GESAR INC., Horiba Mira Ltd., ICOR Technology, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Teledyne FLIR LLC.

