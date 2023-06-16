Satellite Bus Market profit-sources analysis and forecast 2021-2031 | ISRO, The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Satellite Bus Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Satellite Bus Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A satellite bus is the back end of a satellite, providing structural support, power, attitude control, and telemetry and commanding. The bus is the central part of the satellite around which all other components are built, and it is typically the most expensive and heaviest part.

Most buses are designed to be modular so that different types of payloads can be swapped in and out as needed. This allows for greater flexibility in designing and launching satellites, as well as for upgrading satellites after they have been launched.

Key Trends

The key trends in Satellite Bus technology are miniaturization, increased power efficiency, and increased use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components.

Miniaturization is driven by the need to reduce the size and weight of satellites, which reduces launch costs. The trend towards miniaturization is also driven by the need to increase the power efficiency of satellites, as larger satellites require more power and generate more heat, which can reduce the lifetime of the satellite.

The increased use of COTS components is driven by the need to reduce the cost of satellites. COTS components are typically less expensive than custom-made components, and they are often more reliable.

The trend towards increased power efficiency is driven by the need to increase the lifetime of satellites and reduce the cost of operation.

Key Drivers

The main drivers for the satellite bus market are the need for new and innovative satellite designs, the advancement of technology, and the increasing demand for satellite services.

The satellite bus is the central component of a satellite, providing the structure, power, communications, and control systems. It is the most important factor in determining a satellite’s performance and capabilities.

As the demand for satellite services continues to grow, there is a need for new and innovative satellite designs that can meet the ever-changing needs of the market.

The increasing demand for satellite services is also driving the satellite bus market. As more people and businesses rely on satellites for communications, navigation, and other services, the need for new and improved satellite buses will continue to grow.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the Satellite Bus market include the need for high initial investment, stringent government regulations, and the long development cycle.

High initial investment is needed for the development and launch of satellites.

The development of satellites is a long and complex process, which requires significant resources and expertise. The launch of satellites also requires a large amount of money.

In addition, government regulations related to the satellite industry are very strict and can be a barrier to entry for new players.

Market Segments

The satellite bus market is segmented by application, satellite size, and region. By application, the market is classified into earth observation, communication, scientific research, and others. Based on satellite size, it is bifurcated into small, medium, and Large. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global satellite bus market includes players such as Orbital ATK Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Ball Corporation, ISRO, The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.

