Processed Animal Protein Market revenue share detailed Analysis by 2031 | Nitta Gelatin Inc., PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier

Processed Animal Protein (PAP) is a protein source made from animal by-products. It is a cheap and readily available source of protein for pet food and other animal feed. PAP is typically made from rendering, which is the process of separating fat and protein from animal carcasses and other waste products. The resulting product is a high-protein, high-fat, and low-fiber powder or cake that is used as a source of protein in animal feed. PAP is also sometimes used as a fertilizer.

Key Trends

The key trends in Processed Animal Protein (PAP) technology are focused on improving the efficiency of production while ensuring a high-quality product.

One trend is the use of high-pressure processing (HPP) to reduce processing time and improve product quality. HPP can inactivate foodborne pathogens and extend shelf life without affecting the taste or texture of the product.

Another trend is the use of extrusion cooking, which can improve the nutritional value of the product and reduce processing time and costs. Extrusion cooking also allows for the production of a wide variety of shapes and sizes of products. Finally, new packaging technologies are being developed to improve the shelf life and safety of PAP products. These packaging technologies include modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Processed Animal Protein market are the growing demand for animal-based protein sources, the increasing popularity of processed meat products, the growing demand for pet food, and favorable economic conditions.

The growing demand for animal-based protein sources is driven by the increasing popularity of meat-based diets, the growing health consciousness of consumers, and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers. The increasing popularity of processed meat products is driven by the convenience and affordability of these products. The growing demand for pet food is driven by the increasing ownership of pets, the growing health consciousness of pet owners, and favorable economic conditions.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the Processed Animal Protein market are the stringent regulations regarding the disposal of animal by-products, the high cost of raw materials, and the volatile prices of finished products.

The disposal of animal by-products is regulated by various government bodies such as the European Union, the United States, and China. These regulations stipulate the conditions under which animal by-products can be used or disposed of. For instance, the European Union requires that animal by-products be rendered into products that are not fit for human consumption before they can be disposed of. This renders the process of disposing of animal by-products costly and time-consuming.

The cost of raw materials is another key challenge faced by the Processed Animal Protein market. The prices of animal by-products fluctuate depending on the availability of raw materials. For instance, the prices of tallow and meat & bone meal increased significantly in the wake of the mad cow disease outbreak in Europe in the early 2000s. This led to an increase in the cost of finished products, which in turn, restricted the growth of the Processed Animal Protein market.

The volatile prices of finished products is another key challenge faced by the Processed Animal Protein market. The prices of Processed Animal Protein products are dependent on the prices of raw materials as well as the demand-supply dynamics. For instance, the prices of Processed Animal Protein products increased significantly in the wake of the avian influenza outbreak in China in 2013. This was due to the increase in the prices of raw materials as well as the reduction in the supply of finished products in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global animal protein market segments are categorized into product type, form, and region. By product type, it is classified into egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. By form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global animal protein industry analyzed in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc., Kerry Group plc, The Kewpie Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc., PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier, and Trobas Gelatine B.V.

