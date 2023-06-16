Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market is expand CAGR of 10.7% by 2031 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, BD Interventional, Biotronik AG

The global Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market was valued at US$ 400 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 1.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

A drug-eluting balloon is a non-stent technology in which the vessel wall processes the effective homogeneous delivery of anti-proliferative drugs via an inflated balloon. Healthcare infrastructure has undergone significant changes in the last decade as technology has proliferated and healthcare research has expanded significantly. Rising obesity, an ageing population, and an increase in the prevalence of coronary artery disease are some of the factors driving demand for drug-eluting balloon catheters. When stents are used in conjunction with a balloon catheter, they are referred to as balloon expandable stents, as opposed to self-expandable stents, which are typically made of nitinol alloy

Market Drivers and Trends

The increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease among people all over the world is the primary driver of the industry’s growth. For example, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 3.8 million men and 4.4 million women will die from coronary heart disease. Furthermore, the number of deaths between the ages of 15 and 59 is approximately 1332 million, and the number of deaths over the age of 60 is approximately 5825 million. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease will be the most common type of heart disease in upcoming years, killing 382,820 people globally.

Furthermore, the industry’s growth will be driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes. According to the World Health Organization’s October 2018 report, diabetes is responsible for approximately 1.6 million deaths worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes has affected 537 million adults (20-79 years) worldwide in 2021, accounting for one in every ten people. China has the most diabetics in the world, with approximately 141 million people suffering from the disease. Diabetes is expected to affect approximately 174 million people in China by 2045. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market.

Major Players in the Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market

The key players studied in the global Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, BD Interventional, Biotronik AG, Eurocor GmbH, MedAlliance, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology Co Ltd, iVascular S.L.U, and Cook Medical among others.

Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market Segmentation

By Product

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Catheterization Laboratories

