Apricot Oil Market is set for lucrative growth and forecast 2022-2032 | Physicians Formula, Now Foods, Shea Moisture, Starwest Botanicals

Global Apricot Oil Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Apricot Oil Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Apricot oil is an oil that is extracted from the fruit of the apricot tree. The oil is a light-yellow color and has a light, sweet smell. It is often used in skin care products because it is believed to have moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in apricot oil technology include the development of new extraction methods, the use of new varieties of apricots, and the use of apricot oil in cosmetics and skincare products.

One of the biggest challenges in apricot oil extraction is the high cost of the raw materials. Apricots are a delicate fruit and can be easily damaged during the extraction process. As a result, many producers have turned to new extraction methods that are less likely to damage the fruit. One of the most promising new methods is supercritical fluid extraction, which uses carbon dioxide as the extraction solvent. This method is gentle on the apricots and can extract a higher percentage of oil from the fruit.

Another trend in apricot oil production is the use of new varieties of apricots. Some of the newer varieties of apricots have higher oil content than the traditional varieties. These new varieties can provide a higher yield of oil, which can help to reduce the cost of production.

Finally, apricot oil is increasingly being used in cosmetics and skincare products. Apricot oil is a natural source of vitamin E and other antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from damage. Apricot oil is also a light oil that is easily absorbed by the skin. These properties make it an ideal ingredient for use in a variety of cosmetics and skincare products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the apricot oil market are its therapeutic and nutritional properties. The oil is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as in essential fatty acids. It is also a natural source of retinol, which is known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, apricot oil is often used in massage therapies and is believed to improve circulation.

Market Segmentation

The report analyses the apricot oil market based on distribution channel, application, and region. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Convenience Stores, Internet Sales, Hypermarkets/supermarkets, and Other Distribution Channels. Based on the application, the market is divided into Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global apricot oil market report includes players who are Life-Flo, Forest Essentials, AMD Oil Sales, Nature’s Alchemy, Frontier Natural Products Co., Physicians Formula, Now Foods, Shea Moisture, Starwest Botanicals, Hobe Labs, Deep Steep, and Greenwood Essential.

