Non-GMO Food Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Key Players: Centra Foods, Pleasant Valley Oil Mills, Jedwards International Inc., Cargill Inc

Non-GMO food is food that has not been genetically modified. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are created in a lab by altering the DNA of a plant or animal. This is done in order to create a plant or animal with a desired trait, such as resistance to pests or herbicides. GMOs are controversial because there is concern that they may have negative health effects. There is also concern that GMOs could potentially harm the environment. Non-GMO food is often seen as a safer alternative to food that contains GMOs.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Non-GMO Food technology. One is the trend toward more natural and organic ingredients. This is in response to consumer demand for healthier and more natural foods. Another trend is the use of more environmentally friendly packaging. This is in response to concerns about the impact of packaging on the environment. Finally, there is a trend toward more sustainable and ethical sourcing of ingredients. This is in response to concerns about the impact of the food industry on the environment and on the lives of workers in the supply chain.

Key Drivers

The rising health consciousness among consumers is the primary driver of the non-GMO food market. A large number of people are now aware of the health risks associated with consuming genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These health risks include allergies, gastrointestinal problems, and cancer. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking out non-GMO food options in order to avoid these health risks.

In addition, the non-GMO food market is also being driven by the increasing availability of non-GMO food options. A growing number of food manufacturers are now offering non-GMO food products in response to consumer demand. This increased availability is making it easier for consumers to find and purchase non-GMO food options.

Market Segments

The Non-GMO Food Market is segmented based on type, industry vertical and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into soybean oil, canola oil, avocado oil and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Non-GMO Food Market report includes players such as Chosen Foods LLC, Hain Celestial, Centra Foods, Pleasant Valley Oil Mills, Jedwards International Inc., Cargill Inc., Nexcel Natural Ingredients, Spectrum Organic Products LLC, Coltura Foods, and Catania Spagna.

