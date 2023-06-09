Network Attached Storage Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031 | SoftNAS, Inc., Panasas, Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

New York, Global Network Attached Storage Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Network Attached Storage Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a type of file storage device that connects to a network and provides file-based data storage services to networked clients. NAS devices are typically designed for high availability and scalability, and can be used to store and share files, backup data, stream media, and host virtual machines.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in network attached storage (NAS) technology is the increasing use of solid state drives (SSDs). SSDs offer several advantages over traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), including faster data access speeds, lower power consumption, and greater resistance to shock and vibration. This trend is being driven in part by the falling price of SSDs, as well as by the growing demand for faster storage performance in applications such as video editing and gaming.

Another key trend in NAS technology is the increasing use of cloud-based storage services. Cloud-based storage services offer a number of advantages over traditional on-premises storage solutions, including scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. This trend is being driven by the growing popularity of cloud computing, as well as by the increasing availability of high-speed Internet connections.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the network attached storage market are the increasing demand for storage capacity, the need for better data management and security, and the need for high performance storage.

The increasing demand for storage capacity is driven by the growth of digital content, the need to store more data for longer periods of time, and the need to store data in multiple locations. The need for better data management and security is driven by the need to protect data from unauthorized access and to ensure that data is available when needed. The need for high performance storage is driven by the need to store and retrieve data quickly and efficiently.

Market Segments

The network attached storage market report is bifurcated on the basis of storage solution, deployment mode, vertical, and region. On the basis of storage solution, it is segmented into scale-up NAS and scale-out NAS. Based on deployment mode, it is analyzed across on-premises, remote, and hybrid. By vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, energy, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The network attached storage market report includes players such as Nasuni Corporation., SoftNAS, Inc., Panasas, Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, ASUSTOR Inc., Drobo, Inc., Synology, Inc., and NETGEAR, Inc.

