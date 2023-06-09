Rice Seeds Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Bayer, DowDupoint, Kaveri Seeds

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Rice Seeds Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Rice Seeds market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bayer (Germany), DowDupoint (United States), Kaveri Seeds (India), Rasai Seeds (India), National seeds Corporation (India), Syngenta (Switzerlands), BASF (Germany), SLAgritech (Philippians), Savannah Seeds (India), Hefei Fengle Seed (China)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Rice Seeds market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Rice Seeds Comprehensive Study by Type (Open-pollinated varieties, Commercial Hybrids), Application (Agricultural Planting, Scientific and Research Planting), Grain Size (Long Grains, Medium-Sized grains, Short Grains), Hybridization Technique (Two-Line system, Three-Line system), Treatment (Treated, Untreated). The Rice Seeds market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.15 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.47 Billion.

Definition:

The rice seeds market refers to the commercial market for the sale and distribution of rice seeds. Rice seeds are the basic input for rice cultivation and are sold to farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture industry. The market encompasses various types of rice seeds, including hybrid and non-hybrid varieties, and includes various stages of the value chain, such as production, processing, packaging, and distribution. The demand for rice seeds is driven by the growing global population and increasing demand for food, particularly in Asia, where rice is a staple crop. The market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of several multinational and local players operating in various regions of the world.

Market Trends:

The advent of New Technologies such as Hybrid Technology as well as Molecular Breeding

Market Drivers:

Increase in Seed Replacement Rate and Improved Varieties of Hybrid Seeds for Rice

Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as Brazil, China, India, and others and Government Initiatives to Expand the Rice Seeds Market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Rice Seeds Market: Open-pollinated varieties, Commercial Hybrids

Key Applications/end-users of Rice Seeds Market: Agricultural Planting, Scientific and Research Planting

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Rice Seeds Market

Rice Seeds Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Open-pollinated varieties, Commercial Hybrids)

Rice Seeds Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Agricultural Planting, Scientific and Research Planting) (2022-2028)

Rice Seeds Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Rice Seeds Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Rice Seeds Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Open-pollinated varieties, Commercial Hybrids)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Rice Seeds

Rice Seeds Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Rice Seeds Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.

