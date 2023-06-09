Closed System Transfer Device Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: ICU Medical, Equashield, JMS

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Closed System Transfer Device market to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Closed System Transfer Device Comprehensive Study by Type (Membrane-To-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Closing Mechanism (Push-To-Turn Systems, Color-To-Color Alignment Systems, Luer-Lock Systems, Click-To-Lock Systems), Technology (Diaphragm-Based Devices, Compartmentalized Devices, Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices), Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, Accessories), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers and Clinics, Others). The Closed System Transfer Device market size is estimated to increase by USD 2448.16 Million at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 823.58 Million.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Closed System Transfer Device Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Closed System Transfer Device market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ICU Medical, Inc. (United States), Equashield LLC. (United States), Becton Dickinson, and Company (United States), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Yukon Medical (United States), Corvida Medical (United States), Codan Medizinische GerÃƒÂ¤te GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (United States)

Definition:

A Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is a type of drug handling device that is designed to prevent the exposure of healthcare workers and patients to hazardous drugs during the drug transfer process. CSTDs are used in pharmacy compounding, drug administration, and other drug handling activities.

Market Trends:

Escalating Number of Drug Approvals for Cancer

Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

Expanding Adoption of CSTDs for Transferring Hazardous Drugs, Such As Antineoplastic or Cytotoxic Drugs

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Countries

High Use of CSTDs in Other Therapeutic Areas

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Closed System Transfer Device Market: Membrane-To-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems,

Key Applications/end-users of Closed System Transfer Device Market: Diaphragm-Based Devices, Compartmentalized Devices, Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

List of players profiled in this report: ICU Medical, Inc. (United States), Equashield LLC. (United States), Becton Dickinson, and Company (United States), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Yukon Medical (United States), Corvida Medical (United States), Codan Medizinische GerÃƒÂ¤te GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (United States)

